Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 0.32%

Investing.com – Belgium stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Industrials and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Brussels, the BEL 20 added 0.32%.

The best performers of the session on the BEL 20 were Galapagos NV (AS:GLPG), which rose 9.60% or 2.24 points to trade at 25.58 at the close. Meanwhile, Elia (EBR:ELI) added 3.19% or 3.05 points to end at 98.75 and Umicore SA (EBR:UMI) was up 1.39% or 0.16 points to 11.63 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Solvay SA (EBR:SOLB), which fell 0.77% or 0.24 points to trade at 31.03 at the close. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (EBR:ABI) declined 0.25% or 0.14 points to end at 55.02 and Ageas (EBR:AGES) was down 0.09% or 0.04 points to 44.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Brussels Stock Exchange by 48 to 42 and 16 ended unchanged.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 5.15 to $2,551.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 3.01% or 2.25 to hit $77.08 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.43% or 1.90 to trade at $80.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.24% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.04% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 100.75.

