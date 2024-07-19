Beijing United Information TechnologyLtd Leads Three Growth Companies With High Insider Stakes

As global markets navigate through a landscape marked by trade tensions and shifting investment trends toward value and small-cap shares, investors are keenly observing how different sectors and companies adapt. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership, such as Beijing United Information Technology Ltd, can offer unique insights into corporate confidence and potential resilience in turbulent times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Gaming Innovation Group (OB:GIG) 26.7% 37.4% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 25.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 29.8% 58.7% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.5% 60.9% Vow (OB:VOW) 31.8% 97.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.3%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing United Information Technology Ltd, with a market capitalization of CN¥13.80 billion, specializes in providing comprehensive IT solutions and services.

Operations: The company generates its revenue through offering extensive IT solutions and services.

Insider Ownership: 35.3%

Beijing United Information Technology Ltd. has shown promising growth, with earnings increasing by 21.1% over the past year and forecasted to grow at 43.24% annually. Despite a volatile share price and an unstable dividend track record, the company trades at a favorable P/E ratio of 9.6x, well below the industry average in China. Recent activities include a share buyback program and consistent revenue increases, with Q1 sales reaching CNY 16.26 billion, up from CNY 13.16 billion year-over-year.

SHSE:603613 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of bulk, specialty, and natural gas products within China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.87 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the production and sale of various gas products, including bulk and specialty gases.

Insider Ownership: 35.4%

Jinhong GasLtd has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings rising by 32.1% over the past year and revenue expected to grow at 20.3% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Despite this, its earnings growth of 21.6% per year is slightly below the market forecast of 22.1%. The company's return on equity is projected to be low at 13.7% in three years, and its dividend coverage is weak. However, it trades significantly below estimated fair value, offering potential upside according to analysts who anticipate a price increase of 48.7%. Recent share buybacks underscore management's confidence in the company’s valuation.

SHSE:688106 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Primarius Technologies Co., Ltd. specializes in researching, designing, and developing EDA tools in China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥6.47 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its EDA solutions segment, totaling CN¥346.78 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.2%

Primarius Technologies has shown promising growth prospects with its NanoSpice technology, recently certified by Samsung Foundry for advanced IC designs, indicating strong product validation and potential market expansion. Despite a significant net loss in Q1 2024 (CNY 36.47 million), revenue grew to CNY 81.81 million from CNY 63.93 million year-over-year, reflecting robust sales momentum. Analysts predict substantial future revenue growth at 25.6% annually and expect the company to turn profitable within three years, highlighting its recovery trajectory and growth potential.

SHSE:688206 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

