Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 3.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Begbies Traynor Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Begbies Traynor Group is:

1.9% = UK£1.5m ÷ UK£78m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.02.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Begbies Traynor Group's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Begbies Traynor Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 13%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Begbies Traynor Group's five year net income decline of 2.4% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Begbies Traynor Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Begbies Traynor Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Begbies Traynor Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Begbies Traynor Group's very high three-year median payout ratio of 362% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Begbies Traynor Group.

Additionally, Begbies Traynor Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 26%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, Begbies Traynor Group's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

