Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that Beeks Financial Cloud Group's (LON:BKS) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Beeks Financial Cloud Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beeks Financial Cloud Group is:

5.8% = UK£2.2m ÷ UK£37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Beeks Financial Cloud Group's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

At first glance, Beeks Financial Cloud Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Beeks Financial Cloud Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Beeks Financial Cloud Group's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 0.9% in the same period.

AIM:BKS Past Earnings Growth January 26th 2025

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Beeks Financial Cloud Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

