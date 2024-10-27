GuruFocus.com

Becle SAB de CV (BCCLF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Volume ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Consolidated Net Sales: Increased by 3.9% to MXN10.9 billion.

  • Volume Decline: Decreased by 7.2%.

  • Gross Margin Expansion: Improved by 500 basis points.

  • EBITDA: Increased by 82.7% to MXN2.1 billion.

  • EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 830 basis points to 19.3%.

  • Net Financial Results: Negative MXN564 million, improved from a loss of MXN604 million in the previous year.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Stood at MXN9.1 billion, an increase of MXN5.1 billion year-over-year.

  • Total Debt: Amounted to MXN26.5 billion.

  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: Generated MXN7.6 billion, a positive swing of MXN11.1 billion from the previous year.

  • Lease Adjusted Net Debt Ratio: Reduced from 3.2x to 2.3x.

  • Cash Dividend Payment: MXN0.39 per share distributed on August 6, 2024.

  • Full Year Net Sales Growth Guidance: Expected in the low single-digit range.

  • AMP Spend Guidance: Estimated in the lower range of 21% to 23% of net sales.

  • 2024 CapEx Guidance: Expected to be between $110 million to $130 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Becle SAB de CV (BCCLF) reported a 3.9% increase in consolidated net sales, driven by favorable foreign exchange effects and a successful premiumization strategy.

  • The company's gross margin expanded by 500 basis points, and EBITDA margin improved by 830 basis points, attributed to reduced agave-related input costs and foreign exchange benefits.

  • Tequila continues to lead growth in the US and Canada, with a 4.3% increase in tequila volumes, demonstrating the resilience of the premiumization strategy.

  • In Mexico, premium brands are gaining momentum, helping to mitigate broader market pressures and expand market share.

  • Asia remains a key growth driver with a 33% year-over-year increase in depletions, supported by stable inflation and demand for premium brands.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated volumes declined by 7.2%, indicating challenges in maintaining shipment levels across various regions.

  • The US and Canada faced market pressures, reduced consumer spending, and intensified competition, leading to a 2.7% decrease in shipments.

  • EMEA and APAC regions experienced a 13% decline in shipments, primarily due to cautious consumer spending and declines in tourism in Europe.

  • Macroeconomic pressures in Mexico contributed to a contraction across the spirits industry, with shipments falling 14.6% year-over-year.

  • The company faces ongoing challenges from inflationary pressures and political uncertainty in Latin America, impacting retailer inventory adjustments.

and

Recommended Stories