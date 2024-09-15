Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    23,568.65
    +93.51 (+0.40%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,626.02
    +30.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • DOW

    41,393.78
    +297.01 (+0.72%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7361
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.24
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,882.08
    +595.35 (+0.73%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.80
    -0.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,606.20
    +25.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,182.49
    +53.06 (+2.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6500
    -0.0300 (-0.82%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,683.98
    +114.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.56
    -0.51 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,273.09
    +32.12 (+0.39%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,581.76
    -251.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6643
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     
ICYMI:

AIR CANADA, PILOTS REACH TENTATIVE DEAL, AVERTING WORK STOPPAGE

This averts a strike or lockout that could have begun Wednesday, with flight cancellations likely before then

Becker Milk First Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.14 (vs CA$0.14 in 1Q 2024)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Becker Milk (TSE:BEK.B) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$727.5k (up 8.7% from 1Q 2024).

  • Net income: CA$250.4k (up 1.0% from 1Q 2024).

  • Profit margin: 34% (down from 37% in 1Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: CA$0.14 (up from CA$0.14 in 1Q 2024).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Becker Milk's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Becker Milk is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.