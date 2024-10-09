Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Lot Pipeline Growth Amid ...

Adjusted EBITDA: $53.5 million.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.88.

Book Value Per Share: More than $38.

Total Lot Pipeline: More than 28,000 lots, up 25% from last year.

Sales Pace: 2.4 sales per community per month.

Homebuilding Revenue: $589.6 million.

Average Sales Price: Approximately $505,000.

Adjusted Gross Margin: 20.3%.

SG&A as Percentage of Revenue: 11.9%.

Net Income: $27.2 million.

Share Repurchase: More than 450,000 shares at an average price just above $28.

Fourth Quarter Guidance - Orders: About 1,100 orders expected.

Fourth Quarter Guidance - Closings: About 1,500 homes expected.

Fourth Quarter Guidance - Average Sales Price: About $520,000.

Fourth Quarter Guidance - Adjusted EBITDA: Above $80 million.

Full Year Guidance - Adjusted EBITDA: About $230 million.

Liquidity: $328 million.

Net Debt to Net Cap Ratio: Expected in the mid-30s by year-end.

Land Spend: Approximately $200 million for the quarter, with full-year spend expected at least $750 million.

Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH) achieved adjusted EBITDA of $53.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the third quarter.

The company reported a significant increase in its lot pipeline, now having more than 28,000 lots, up 25% from the previous year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH) reached a major milestone in energy efficiency, closing more homes to the DOE's single-family zero energy ready requirements than any other homebuilder in the country.

The company expects to end fiscal 2024 with a community count exceeding 155, representing annual growth of about 15%, with similar growth anticipated in fiscal 2025.

Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH) is on track to achieve its target of having net debt to net cap below 30% by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Negative Points

New home orders were softer than anticipated, with a sales pace of 2.4 sales per community per month, below expectations.

The sales environment was challenging, with many prospective buyers struggling to qualify for mortgages and others deferring purchases due to expectations of lower mortgage rates.

Weather events in Texas, particularly in Houston and San Antonio, disrupted sales, impacting results negatively.

The company faced weak sales in Houston and San Antonio, which weighed on overall results, with these markets representing about a quarter of the community count.

Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH) anticipates no improvement in the macro or company-specific environment for the fourth quarter, maintaining a conservative outlook.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the decision-making process regarding sales pace and pricing, particularly in light of the temporary margin pressures and the current sales environment? A: Allan Merrill, CEO, explained that the company intentionally moved through non-Ready series specs and chose not to aggressively chase volume in certain markets like Houston, where demand shifted to lower price points. The decision was influenced by the belief that lower interest rates might soon provide a tailwind, and the company is cautious about making significant changes to incentives in newly launched communities with Zero Energy Ready homes.

Q: Given the current consumer trends, is there any plan to adjust product offerings to cater to the demand for homes in the high $300,000 to low $400,000 range? A: Allan Merrill, CEO, noted that while some communities already have base prices in the high threes, the company is focused on offering differentiated homes that stand out in the market. They have adjusted their portfolio to include slightly smaller floor plans to address affordability challenges but remain committed to their unique product positioning.

Q: Can you provide an update on the state of your geographic markets outside of Texas, particularly in terms of sales strength or weakness? A: Allan Merrill, CEO, reported strength in coastal markets like Southern California and Las Vegas, as well as in the Mid-Atlantic region, particularly Virginia. Nashville also showed strong performance. The main issue was a shift in transactions in the sub-$300,000 price point in Texas, which was not observed in other markets.

Q: With the potential for lower interest rates, how might this impact your approach to sales incentives? A: Allan Merrill, CEO, stated that while the market dictates the level of incentives needed, lower rates could lead to an environment with reduced incentives. The company remains committed to competing for sales and will adjust incentives as necessary based on market conditions.

Q: What is the strategy behind the recent share repurchases, and is this a shift in your capital allocation strategy? A: David Goldberg, CFO, explained that the share repurchases are part of a consistent capital allocation model that considers excess capital, returns, and risks among share repurchases, debt repurchases, and land investment. The recent buyback of 1.5% of the company reflects this ongoing strategy.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

