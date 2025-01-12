The Guardian
From the Beatles to biologics – how Liverpool became a life science hotspot
Julia Kollewe
10 min read

<span>As a major port, Liverpool has decades of experience with public health administration. </span><span>Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA</span>
Tucked away in the village of Leasowe, near Moreton on the Wirral peninsula west of Liverpool, the US pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is building a new £35m glass-clad laboratory building.

It is part of a growing life sciences cluster in and around Liverpool, one of the largest in Europe, and a leader in vaccine development and manufacture, as well as infectious disease research projects in the UK.

The move comes as Britain’s biggest company, AstraZeneca, has put on hold a £450m investment in a vaccine research and manufacturing site in nearby Speke, a suburb to the south of Liverpool, while it tries to secure UK government grant funding.

A grant would constitute one of the first big state interventions since Labour came to power in July, and a test of how well the drug maker, run by Pascal Soriot – the best-paid chief executive of a FTSE 100-listed company, who is in line for up to £18.7m for 2024 – can flex its muscle.

Meanwhile, the new BMS building, to be unveiled next May, is 50% bigger than its existing labs in Wirral, and will house 250 scientists and operational staff, more than double the number of eight years ago.

It is a key product development site for BMS and monitors the effectiveness of existing drugs. Here researchers test tablets for impurities and the ability to withstand exposure to light, extreme temperatures and humidity during storage, as well as their durability, with the goal of achieving a shelf life of three years.

Dr Clare Rawlinson-Malone, incoming Moreton site leader, says: “Connecting with local universities is immensely beneficial for scientific collaboration and nurturing our talent pipeline. The life sciences and medicine development sectors are incredibly dynamic and there is growing enthusiasm for a regional approach.”

In a drive for better sustainability, scientists in Moreton use enzymes to help synthesise drugs, avoiding the need to employ oil-based solvents and heavy metals during drug development.

Back in the 1960s, staff at Moreton provided the first ever human clinical trial supplies of an ACE (angiotensin converting enzyme) inhibitor – a class of drugs used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure – and later created technologies for the delivery of diabetes treatments.

The hope in the Leasowe area is that, as more biotech and pharma companies invest around Liverpool, they will create jobs for local people and provide a boost to the local economy.

There are 167 life science companies in the Liverpool city region, employing more than 6,000 people, out of 354 such firms in the north-west, employing 28,000 people.

