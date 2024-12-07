Beaten by Australia, Canadian women miss out on semifinals at Cape Town Sevens

CAPE TOWN — Australia, fresh off a fifth straight title in Dubai, downed Canada 26-10 in pool play at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday to advance to the semifinals.

The unbeaten Australian women will face the U.S. on one women's semifinal with New Zealand playing France in the other. Canada (1-1-0) will take on Britain (1-1-0) in game determine which country will play for fifth place.

The South Africa event is the second of seven stops on the 2025 HSBC SVNS season. Australia thumped Canada 39-0 when they met in pool play last weekend in Dubai.

Pam Buisa and Asia Hogan-Rochester scored tries Saturday for Canada, which upset Australia 21-12 in the Paris Olympic semifinal en route to the silver medal.

Australia's Tia Hinds was sent to the sin bin in the first half for making head contact in a tackle on Mahalia Robinson. And Sariah Paki was shown a yellow card 31 seconds later, reducing Australia to five players for almost 90 seconds.

Australia's defence held on, with a handling error by Carissa Norsten ending a Canadian attack, and went ahead 7-0 on a converted try by Hinds with the second yellow card about to expire.

Canada lost captain Piper Logan to a yellow card early in the second half for taking out an opponent in the air on a kickoff. Australia quickly took advantage with Paki scoring a converted try to up the lead to 14-0.

Heidi Dennis and Mackenzie Davis added late tries for Australia. Buisa replied for Canada after winning the ball at the breakdown near the Australia try-line after a probing kick. Hogan-Rochester scored for Canada with time running down.

Canada's record against Australia slipped to 25-14-1 in HSBC SVNS play.

In a format change, the South Africa event had 12 men's and women's teams divided into four pools of three with the pool winners advancing directly to semifinals. Normally there are three pools of four with the top two in each group plus the two best third-place finishers moving on to the quarterfinals.

Citing player welfare, World Rugby is using the revamped format for the second rounds of back-to-back events.

The rationale is the format is optimal for a two-day event, which allows teams an extra day of recovery and preparation following the previous weekend’s event and subsequent travel.

The four pool winners progress to the cup semifinals. The second-placed teams enter the fifth- to eighth-place playoffs and the third-placed teams in to the ninth- to 12th-place play offs.

The revised format will also be used in Singapore, which takes place one week after Hong Kong.

