Beam Communications Holdings (ASX:BCC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Beam Communications Holdings' (ASX:BCC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Beam Communications Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$2.0m ÷ (AU$27m - AU$8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Beam Communications Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

ASX:BCC Return on Capital Employed January 9th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Beam Communications Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Beam Communications Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Beam Communications Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. In addition to that, Beam Communications Holdings is employing 148% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Beam Communications Holdings has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 22% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Beam Communications Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Beam Communications Holdings that you might be interested in.

