Can Beacon Minerals Limited's (ASX:BCN) Decent Financials Help Push Its Stock Prices Higher?

Looking at Beacon Minerals' (ASX:BCN) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, its worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators aren't particularly bad and long-term financial health is usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study Beacon Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beacon Minerals is:

14% = AU$9.2m ÷ AU$68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Beacon Minerals' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Beacon Minerals' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This certainly adds some context to Beacon Minerals' moderate 6.2% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Beacon Minerals' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

ASX:BCN Past Earnings Growth December 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Beacon Minerals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

