Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 8.5% to AU$2.67. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of AU$325m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.6% to hit AU$0.13 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Beacon Lighting Group from six analysts is for revenues of AU$337.5m in 2025. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 3.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be AU$0.13, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$353.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.15 in 2025. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$2.75, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Beacon Lighting Group's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Beacon Lighting Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$3.22 and the most bearish at AU$2.30 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Beacon Lighting Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 6.0% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Beacon Lighting Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$2.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Beacon Lighting Group analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group you should know about.

