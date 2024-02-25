BCI Minerals First Half 2024 Earnings: AU$0.001 loss per share (vs AU$0.003 profit in 1H 2023)

BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$44.1m (up 153% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: AU$742.0k (down by 123% from AU$3.20m profit in 1H 2023).

AU$0.001 loss per share (down from AU$0.003 profit in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BCI Minerals Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 45% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for BCI Minerals that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.