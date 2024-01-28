BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.16 per share on the 16th of February. This means the annual payment is 4.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that BCB Bancorp's stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

BCB Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BCB Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on BCB Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 38%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 34% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BCB Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. BCB Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like BCB Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BCB Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 BCB Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is BCB Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

