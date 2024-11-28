No 'Taylgate' party for Vancouver, with BC Place to be fenced off for Swift shows

VANCOUVER — Ticketless Taylor Swift fans hoping for a "Taylgate" party in Vancouver are out of luck.

The gatherings outside venues have become a hallmark of Swift's Eras Tour, but officials in Vancouver are actively discouraging fans without tickets to avoid the BC Place stadium district for the three shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

In a media briefing Thursday, Chris May, general manager of BC Place, confirmed that areas around the stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Swift's shows, which mark the end of her record-breaking tour.

"Please, if you do not have tickets, there is no reason to Taylgate," May said, adding that officials are "not going to alter" their plans.

"There is no designated outside gathering zone. Our focus is on keeping ticket holders and guests safe."

When the Eras Tour touched down in Toronto this month, an unofficial Taylgate party was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre near the Rogers Centre concert venue. But there are no such plans in Vancouver.

In a briefing on Thursday about Vancouver's preparations for the concerts, officials said overnight camping outside the stadium will be banned, roads around the stadium will be closed from noon to midnight on show days, and a fence will be erected around the stadium perimeter early next week, officials said.

"I think the biggest thing to remember is that while these are the three closing shows of the biggest tour in the history of entertainment, they aren't the only things happening in Vancouver that weekend," May said, pointing to Canucks games, as well as the nearby Cirque du Soleil show.

Swiftie Emma Reekie said she has tickets to the Dec. 6 show, but intended to Taylgate the next two nights.

"I'm just disappointed that Vancouver and BC Place made that decision," the Langley, B.C., resident said Thursday.

"I wanted to Taylgate simply because it's the last stop on the tour, and everybody needs to be able to enjoy it, whether we have tickets or not."

But Reekie said she doesn't think the warnings will deter fans from gathering outside the stadium to hear snippets of Swift's performance.

Police, city, stadium and transport officials told the briefing that 160,000 fans have tickets for the shows and up to 40 per cent are international travellers.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said there would be a "significant police presence" in the area, but didn't give numbers.

"This is something we have been planning since the moment we learned Taylor Swift was coming to Vancouver," he said.

