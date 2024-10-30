Bayerische Motoren Werke And 2 Other German Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets face pressures from rising U.S. Treasury yields, the European stock indices have also experienced declines, with Germany's DAX index falling nearly 1% amid concerns over slower monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. In this context of economic uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income for investors seeking to navigate these challenges.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.82% ★★★★★★ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.89% ★★★★★★ SAF-Holland (XTRA:SFQ) 5.97% ★★★★★☆ Mensch und Maschine Software (XTRA:MUM) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 7.09% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 9.31% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.31% ★★★★★☆ Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 4.68% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 3.23% ★★★★★☆ MVV Energie (XTRA:MVV1) 3.76% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and related spare parts and accessories globally with a market cap of €46.36 billion.

Operations: Bayerische Motoren Werke's revenue is derived from its Automotive segment at €132.39 billion, Motorcycles at €3.15 billion, and Financial Services at €37.87 billion.

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

BMW's dividend yield of 8.08% ranks in the top 25% of German dividend payers, though its sustainability is questionable due to a high cash payout ratio (5457.9%). While dividends have grown over the past decade, they remain volatile and unreliable. The company's financial position shows debt not well covered by operating cash flow, despite trading at 44.9% below fair value estimates. Recent delisting from OTC Equity may impact investor accessibility.

XTRA:BMW Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MLP SE, with a market cap of €659.06 million, offers financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany through its subsidiaries.

Operations: MLP SE generates revenue from several segments, including Financial Consulting (€429.61 million), FERI (€231.23 million), Banking (€206.97 million), DOMCURA (€129.26 million), and Deutschland.Immobilien (€51.61 million), along with contributions from Industrial Broker (€36.51 million) and Segment Adjustment (€16.17 million).