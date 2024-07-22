Basler Leads Trio Of German Exchange Stocks Estimated As Market Undervalues

Amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and fluctuating markets, Germany's DAX index has notably retreated, reflecting broader European market tensions exacerbated by geopolitical strains and trade disputes. In such an environment, identifying stocks that potentially stand undervalued becomes crucial for investors looking for opportunities in sectors less affected by current volatilities.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Germany

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Kontron (XTRA:SANT) €19.61 €30.65 36% Stabilus (XTRA:STM) €43.85 €79.72 45% technotrans (XTRA:TTR1) €17.10 €29.26 41.5% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) €41.90 €81.48 48.6% SBF (DB:CY1K) €2.90 €5.73 49.4% CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) €24.20 €46.46 47.9% MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) €247.80 €420.53 41.1% R. STAHL (XTRA:RSL2) €18.40 €29.14 36.8% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) €2.52 €4.54 44.5% Dr. Hönle (XTRA:HNL) €17.40 €34.59 49.7%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Basler Aktiengesellschaft specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling digital cameras for professional users globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €323.35 million.

Operations: The company generates €190.30 million in revenue from its digital camera segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 28.5%

Basler's financial outlook shows mixed signals. While the company's revenue is expected to grow at 13.2% annually, outpacing the German market average of 5.2%, its recent performance has been weaker, with a significant drop in sales and an increased net loss in Q1 2024. Despite these challenges, Basler is trading at €10.52, which is significantly below the estimated fair value of €14.71, indicating potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Moreover, earnings are projected to surge by 84.03% annually over the next few years as it moves towards profitability.

Story continues

XTRA:BSL Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: CHAPTERS Group AG operates in the DACH region, offering software solutions with a market capitalization of approximately €439.21 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its data processing segment, amounting to €70.77 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 47.9%

CHAPTERS Group AG is currently priced at €24.2, reflecting a significant undervaluation against the estimated fair value of €46.46, suggesting potential based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a past year's shareholder dilution and a low forecasted return on equity of 13% in three years, the company is expected to become profitable within this period with an anticipated revenue growth rate of 20.8% per year—substantially higher than the German market average. Recent financials show an improvement with sales increasing to €70.77 million from €42.07 million and reduced net losses year-over-year, alongside strategic funding moves like the recent private placement raising approximately €52 million.

XTRA:CHG Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: MBB SE operates primarily in Germany and internationally, focusing on acquiring and managing medium-sized companies in the technology and engineering sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.60 billion.

Operations: MBB SE generates revenue through three main segments: Consumer Goods (€94.23 million), Technical Applications (€378.50 million), and Service & Infrastructure (€487.10 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 15.6%

MBB, priced at €104.2, is trading 15.6% below its calculated fair value of €123.46, marking it as modestly undervalued based on cash flow analysis. Although its revenue growth forecast at 7.3% per year surpasses the German market's 5.2%, this pace is considered moderate rather than rapid. Earnings have surged by 63.9% over the past year with continued robust growth expected at an annual rate of 33.45%. However, a projected return on equity of only 9.6% in three years suggests potential challenges in sustaining profitability levels.

XTRA:MBB Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Next Steps

Ready For A Different Approach?

