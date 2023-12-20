BASF says company veteran Kamieth to become CEO

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF on Wednesday appointed company veteran Markus Kamieth to become CEO next year, as the chemicals giant grapples with falling earnings and sluggish economic growth in its European home markets.

The German company said in a statement that Kamieth would in April replace CEO Martin Brudermueller, who was previously appointed to become non-executive chairman of carmaker Mercedes Benz .

Chief technology officer Melanie Maas-Brunner would not renew her current contract beyond Jan. 31, BASF said.

Both Kamieth and Maas-Brunner had been considered by the board for the top job, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters, though media reports had described Kamieth as frontrunner.

"A few months ago, I made the decision not to extend my board contract and to pursue a new professional direction," Maas-Brunner said on LinkedIn.

The CEO pick is in keeping with a BASF history of recruiting long-serving executives from among its own ranks.

The transition comes after BASF renewed its commitment to build a 10-billion euro ($11 billion) chemical complex in southern China to tap into faster growth there and to reduce what it has described as disproportionate reliance on subdued European home markets.

Sources have told Reuters that both Kamieth and Maas-Brunner have supported BASF's investment focus on China, which runs counter to German government efforts to persuade companies to reduce their dependence on the country.

