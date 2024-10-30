BASF Q3 adj profit up 5% on gains at Materials unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF has posted a 5% increase in third-quarter operating earnings as gains at the Materials division that makes precursor chemicals for plastics outweighed a slump at its agriculture unit.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group said quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at 1.62 billion euros ($1.75 billion), slightly below the average analyst estimate of 1.67 billion posted on the company's website.

The German chemicals giant reaffirmed its previous 2024 forecast for adjusted EBITDA to reach between 8 billion and 8.6 billion euros, up from 7.67 billion last year.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)