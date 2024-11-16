Barclays Initiates Coverage on Fabrinet (FN) with Equal Weight Rating and $292 Price Target

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stands against the other trending AI stocks on latest ratings and news.

AI data centers and the power needed to keep them running are some of the hottest topics in the technology space. A new report by management consulting firm Gartner sheds expert light on the matter, AI and GenAI are driving rapid increases in electricity consumption, with data center forecasts over the next two years reaching as high as 160% growth. Gartner claims that 40% of existing AI data centers will be operationally constrained by power availability by 2027. Research from the company indicates that the power required for data centers to run incremental AI-optimized servers will reach 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year in 2027, which is 2.6 times the level in 2023.

Bob Johnson, VP Analyst at Gartner, has said that the explosive growth of new hyperscale data centers to implement GenAI is creating an insatiable demand for power that will exceed the ability of utility providers to expand their capacity fast enough. In turn, per Johnson, this threatens to disrupt energy availability and lead to shortages, which will limit the growth of new data centers for GenAI and other uses from 2026. He added that short-term power shortages are likely to continue for years as new power transmission, distribution and generation capacity could take years to come online and won’t alleviate current problems.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Market Capitalization: $9 Billion

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) offers optical packaging, along with precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The company produces fiber-optic cables that power telecommunications, AI data centers, and the global Internet infrastructure. On November 14, Barclays initiated coverage of the stock with an Equal Weight rating and a $292 price target. The advisory believes upside is baked in at the current premium valuation. While Barclays appreciates Fabrinet's strong positioning with Nvidia optical transceivers, it says the timing and magnitude uncertainty on 1.6T ramp could be a concern for shares. It sees a balanced risk/reward at current Fabrinet share levels.

