Barclays' head of securitized products Eichel steps down

(Reuters) - Barclays' global head of securitised products Scott Eichel is leaving, the bank's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"After seven years of delivering solid progress against our strategy, Scott Eichel will be stepping down from his role... and will be taking some much-deserved personal time off," the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Eichel joined Barclays as its head of securitized products for markets in August 2018.

News of Eichel's departure comes around six months after David Garner joined the British lender as managing director and global head of securitized products bond trading, also based in New York. Garner joined Barclays from Atlas SP Partners.

