Barclays hands £3 billion to shareholders despite profits decline

A branch of Barclays bank in London as the bank releases revisions to its climate change strategy (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Barclays has handed £3 billion back to shareholders in the last year via dividends and share buybacks even though profits slipped from £7 billion to £6.6 billion.

The bank has just bought most of Tesco Bank to expand in the UK. Questions about its investment banking arm remain however, with some shareholders thinking it too much of a drain on capital.

The bank said today it aims to return £10 billion to shareholders by 2026 with cost cuts of £2 billion.

CEO C. S. Venkatakrishnan said the investment bank is "focused and competitive and will remain part of the bank, though it should be simpler and slimmed down.

He is "optimistic" about the strength of the UK economy. There is an impairment charge of £1.9 billion however up from £1.2 billion last time, suggesting that some borrowers are struggling to keep up with loans.

Jobs will be cut, though the bank says it does not have a specific target in mind. IT cut headcount by 5000 in 2023 and plainly more are to come.

Barclays share price has lagged the market for some time. Today the stock opened at 156.9p, up 5.3%.

A shake up will see the bank re-organised into five divisions. Vim Maru is appointed CEO of Barclays UK. Matt Hammerstein becomes CEO of Barclays UK Corporate Bank. Sasha Wiggins is CEO of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management.

Denny Nealon will stay in his role as CEO of Barclays US Consumer Bank.

The bank says all this will mean "more accountability from an operational and management standpoint"

The investment bank will have several co leaders. Adeel Khan, Cathal Deasy, Taylor Wright, and Stephen Dainton will have different responsibilities within the investment bank.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented “The results are something of a curate’s egg, hindered by a weak final quarter but at the same time a fresh strategic update has laid the groundwork for some rather more ambitious and profitable results over the next three years.

“The initial share price reaction is one of eager anticipation over the bank’s new and ambitious plans, despite a mixed performance over the last year. The price hike also undoes some of the damage wrought of late, where prior to these results the shares had dropped by 14% over the last year, as compared to a dip of 3.6% for the wider FTSE100. It remains to be seen whether this fresh wave of optimism will be fulfilled, but in the meantime Barclays is a group with deep pockets and a diversified business model which is enough to tip the scales, leading to a market consensus which comes in at a cautious buy.”

Matt Britzman, equity analyst atHargreaves Lansdown, said: “There’s a shakeup at Barclays. It’ll now report through five distinct operating divisions with accountability as a key focus. Investors will hear more later today when the company dives into details. Fourth quarter performance was a little worse than expected, largely because of higher costs associated with the restructure. There was some concern that this could impact the buyback, but Barclays has put that to bed with a £1bn plan, ahead of expectations.