Barclay family sell Spectator headquarters amid business turmoil

The Barclay family have sold The Spectator magazine’s headquarters in the heart of Westminster to a Bavarian rubber glove tycoon, as they raise cash amid turmoil in their business empire.

The Telegraph can reveal that the historic townhouse at 22 Old Queen Street was sold last month to Peter Rösner, co-founder of the NHS protective equipment supplier Meditrade, which is based in Germany close to the Austrian border. Mr Rösner is the owner of the neighbouring property at number 20.

The value of the sale was not clear. Public records show that the Barclays bought the Spectator building for £5.25m in 2006 and the magazine moved into the offices the following year. It is understood the magazine, which was founded in 1828 and is the oldest weekly periodical in the world, still has a seven-year lease on the property.

The deal comes as the Barclays attempt to navigate their biggest crisis in decades of business. They have regained ownership but not control of The Telegraph and The Spectator after repaying £1.2bn in overdue loans to Lloyds Banking Group with funds mostly borrowed from the rulers of Abu Dhabi.

The Barclay family have put much of their property portfolio forward as collateral on the deal, alongside other assets including their Very Group retail empire.

The Spectator building was held separately via a company based in Jersey and registered to Sofia Barclay, an actress, and Andrew Barclay, an entrepreneur. They are the daughter and son of the chairman of the family’s main business interests, Aidan Barclay, himself son of Sir David Barclay, one of the twin co-founders of the empire, who died in 2021.

Abu Dhabi hopes to convert some £600m of the lending to control of The Telegraph and The Spectator alongside the US private equity firm RedBird Capital, in a transaction that is currently held in limbo for scrutiny of its potential threat to press freedom by regulators and the Government.

The ownership of The Spectator is not being considered as part of the review as magazines are not subject to the same laws as newspapers.

The Spectator’s headquarters, which is minutes away from the House of Parliament, once belonged to Frank Schuster, a patron of the arts.

Under his ownership, the townhouse played host to lavish parties that became a meeting place for high-profile figures, including Siegfried Sasssoon and Sir Edward Elgar.

As home to The Spectator, the building became the venue for the magazine’s annual summer party, which plays host to media and political figures. Guests at last year’s bash included Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Matt Hancock and Amol Rajan.

Alongside his son Maximilian, Mr Rösner owns a portfolio of real estate, including 120 Pall Mall and a hunting estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The family purchased the neighbouring building on Old Queen Street for £8m in 2021. With its close proximity to the heart of power in Westminster and views overlooking St James’s Park, Old Queen Street has become a billionaire’s row with properties owned by some of the world’s wealthiest elite.

One neighbouring house is owned by Anders Holch Povlsen, a Danish billionaire and fellow Highlands landowner.

Another was bought for £15.5m in 2020 by Daniel Kretinsky, the Czech businessman who was also linked to a takeover bid for the Telegraph and Spectator.

Old Queen Street has also become a hub for media ventures after UnHerd, a conservative news and opinion website, set up shop on the road in 2022. It is owned by Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund co-founder and GB News co-owner, who also prepared a bid for The Telegraph last year.

A spokesman for the Barclay family declined to comment.

