The Brutalist: Barbican unveils plans for £230 million renewal of its concrete spaces

Barbican Centre known for its brutalist architecture (Dion Barrett)

The Barbican Centre has unveiled a £230 million plan for the biggest overhaul of its famous Brutalist concrete spaces since its was opened in 1982.

The arts complex in the heart of the City has launched a public consultation on the proposals to fix “significant deterioration” of many of the Grade II listed structures, upgrade ageing building systems, and open up underused spaces in time for its 50th anniversary.

The centre, designed by architects Chamberlin, Powell and Bon, was constructed on London’s biggest post-war bombsite and hailed by Queen Elizabeth II at its 1982 opening, as “one of the wonders of the modern world.”

Its two theatres, three cinemas, two art galleries, tropical conservatory, restaurants and cafes attract around two million visitors a year.

The City of London Corporation has already pledged a £191 million contribution which represents around 80% of the estimated £231 million total cost of the first five-year phase of works. A major fundraising campaign for will be launched later this year to make up a £50 million shortfall.

The plans include a major overhaul of the centre’s “dark and gloomy” foyers and “confusing, inconsistent” public areas “to create flexible, inclusive spaces that bring art and performance out into the heart of the Barbican Centre.” There will also be improvements to lighting, decluttering, new facilities and upgrades to doors and lifts.

Barbican Level G foyer in 1982 with original lighting (Barbicans)

Barbican Level G foyer now with poor lighting and messy furniture (Barbican)

The Lakeside area will be repaved to prevent leaking, and the fountains upgraded so they work properly and “provide passive cooling to help mitigate growing summer temperatures.”

There will also be new planting to boost biodiversity and lighting and glazing improvements will reduce energy use and bring the building back to its best.

The spectacular Barbican Conservatory is leaking into the Theatre below and only open to the public on Sundays. (Max Colson)

Plans to revitalise the huge Conservatory will fix leaks that damage the theatre below, repair broken planters and restore the currently closed arid house. Despite being the biggest glasshouse built in London in the twentieth century its poor state of repair means the Conservatory is currently only regularly open to the public on Sundays and only 30% is fully accessible. The repairs will allo free

A sketch of the proposed arrival to the Conservatory through the original entrance from Sculpture Court, showing the new stairs and lift to access the fly tower (Barbican)

The plans have been drawn up by architects Allies and Morrison with Asif Khan Studio, and engineers Buro Happold. Landscape designers Harris Bugg Studio have been appointed to overhaul the Conservatory planting scheme.

Philippa Simpson, director of buildings and renewal at the Barbican, said: “The Barbican has always been about Renewal, a beacon of an optimistic future in the wake of the Second World War.

“This project is rooted in the vision and ambition of its founders, to reimagine what an arts centre can be in the 21st century, a vital, creative space for everyone.

