Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BOM:543283) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating ...

Release Date: February 03, 2025

Positive Points

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BOM:543283) maintained restaurant operating margins of 14.9% despite a challenging demand environment.

The company added four new restaurants in India and has four more under construction, indicating a commitment to network expansion.

International business recorded a strong SSSG of over 5% and achieved an annualized revenue of INR 100 crores.

The premium CDR segment saw a 24% year-on-year revenue increase, with strong restaurant operating margins of over 20%.

Strategic investment in Willow Gourmet aims to strengthen the delivery portfolio and add a new growth vector.

Negative Points

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) was negative at -2% during the quarter, indicating challenges in increasing sales at existing locations.

The dining business revenue declined by 2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company faces increased competition, particularly in the South, impacting sales growth.

Despite efforts, the overall demand scenario remains difficult, with slow and gradual improvement.

The company had to close one restaurant during the quarter, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability across all locations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the 51% stake acquisition in Willow Gourmet a related party transaction, and why open a new front now? A: No, there is no related party involvement. The acquisition aligns with our strategy to build scalable brands, similar to our past acquisitions like Toscano and Salt. This will strengthen our delivery segment and add a growth vector for the future. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: How do you rate the performance of this quarter given the negative SSSG? A: Each business segment has performed well. We have maintained margins despite a 2.5% decline in sales. Our international business and premium CDR segments have shown strong growth and profitability. We are focusing on expanding our store network to drive future growth. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: What are the plans for store expansion, and how will it be funded? A: We plan to add 40-45 new stores next year, with a CapEx of INR 140 crores. This will be funded through operating cash flow and, if necessary, a small amount of debt. Our balance sheet is not heavily leveraged. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: How is the company leveraging customer data for marketing, and are there any levers to improve operating margins in India? A: We use customer analytics for targeted marketing and have a high data collection rate. We aim to improve margins through cost optimization in manpower and supply chain, targeting a 200 basis point improvement. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

