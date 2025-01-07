Stephen Lovekin / for AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

As an investor on “Shark Tank,” Barbara Corcoran has heard hundreds of pitches from entrepreneurs hoping to land an investment deal. When she’s listening to a pitch, Corcoran said there are certain do’s and don’ts she looks out for to determine if they’re a good fit for her.

Here are two do’s and one don’t when it comes to a successful pitch, according to Corcoran.

Do: Dress Professionally

First impressions matter, and that includes how you’re dressed. In a video posted to fellow shark Daniel Lubetzky’s Instagram page, Corcoran said that it’s important for the entrepreneurs who appear on “Shark Tank” to “look the part.”

“We see a lot of people that don’t even look like they’re in the business they’re in, and I’m out right away,” she said.

Do: Sell Yourself

A pitch is not the time to be humble. Corcoran said that being able to sell yourself is even more important than sharing the numbers behind your business.

“I should be saying, ‘know your numbers,’ but sell me on you,” she said. “Sell me on your dream. Let me fall for it, taste it, feel it and want to come along for it.”

Don’t: Talk Too Much

There’s a fine line between selling yourself and boring your potential investors. It’s important to be straight to the point during the pitch.

“Don’t talk too much,” Corcoran said. “[It] puts all the sharks to sleep right away.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran: 2 Do's and 1 Don't Entrepreneurs Need To Know for a Successful Pitch