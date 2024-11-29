GuruFocus.com

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profitability Amid Market ...

  • Net Take Rate: Ranges between 2.8% to 3.2% for the current quarter.

  • Gross Profit Improvement: Approximately 10% year-on-year increase.

  • Core Business Activity Growth: 16% year-on-year increase when adjusted for integrated revenue.

  • Operating Expenses: Maintained at 1% with significant reductions in legal and compliance costs.

  • Operating Losses: Effectively breakeven for the quarter.

  • Net Income: Impacted by a swing in realized forex gains of about $800,000.

  • Finance Expenses Improvement: $250,000 to $300,000 reduction.

  • Cash Balance: Minor decrease, maintaining a good cash balance despite expectations of a softer quarter.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has completed its audit on time, improving its financial processes and establishing a strong foundation.

  • The company is set to activate its UK crypto license and US money transmission licenses, which will lead to cost savings and product flexibility.

  • Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has expanded its local banking relationships, reducing foreign exchange costs and improving conversion rates.

  • The company has maintained strong margins with a net take rate between 2.8% and 3.2%, contributing to improved profitability.

  • Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) is planning to expand into real-world use cases by unbundling its tech stack, aiming to become a pure infrastructure provider for cross-border payments and remittances.

Negative Points

  • The company faces ongoing headwinds from challenging financial conditions for consumers, which may impact profitability in the short term.

  • Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has experienced an increase in chargebacks, which has been offset by reducing other operating expenses.

  • There is uncertainty in the market, and the company has refrained from providing a forecast due to evolving market conditions.

  • The company is dealing with negative equity value and is focused on bootstrapping and driving organic cash flow to address this issue.

  • Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has not yet transitioned its financial reporting to USD, which may affect its engagement with US investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Banxa Holdings Inc. is targeting $1.5 billion in TTV annually. Will this make the company profitable? A: Patrick Maguire, CFO, confirmed that achieving this TTV level, while maintaining a net take rate of around 2.8% to 3%, would lead to profitability. The company has good control over expenses and does not anticipate a proportional increase in expenses with this growth.

and

