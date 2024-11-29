Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profitability Amid Market ...

Net Take Rate: Ranges between 2.8% to 3.2% for the current quarter.

Gross Profit Improvement: Approximately 10% year-on-year increase.

Core Business Activity Growth: 16% year-on-year increase when adjusted for integrated revenue.

Operating Expenses: Maintained at 1% with significant reductions in legal and compliance costs.

Operating Losses: Effectively breakeven for the quarter.

Net Income: Impacted by a swing in realized forex gains of about $800,000.

Finance Expenses Improvement: $250,000 to $300,000 reduction.

Cash Balance: Minor decrease, maintaining a good cash balance despite expectations of a softer quarter.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has completed its audit on time, improving its financial processes and establishing a strong foundation.

The company is set to activate its UK crypto license and US money transmission licenses, which will lead to cost savings and product flexibility.

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has expanded its local banking relationships, reducing foreign exchange costs and improving conversion rates.

The company has maintained strong margins with a net take rate between 2.8% and 3.2%, contributing to improved profitability.

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) is planning to expand into real-world use cases by unbundling its tech stack, aiming to become a pure infrastructure provider for cross-border payments and remittances.

Negative Points

The company faces ongoing headwinds from challenging financial conditions for consumers, which may impact profitability in the short term.

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has experienced an increase in chargebacks, which has been offset by reducing other operating expenses.

There is uncertainty in the market, and the company has refrained from providing a forecast due to evolving market conditions.

The company is dealing with negative equity value and is focused on bootstrapping and driving organic cash flow to address this issue.

Banxa Holdings Inc (BNXAF) has not yet transitioned its financial reporting to USD, which may affect its engagement with US investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Banxa Holdings Inc. is targeting $1.5 billion in TTV annually. Will this make the company profitable? A: Patrick Maguire, CFO, confirmed that achieving this TTV level, while maintaining a net take rate of around 2.8% to 3%, would lead to profitability. The company has good control over expenses and does not anticipate a proportional increase in expenses with this growth.

