Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Presidents Day 2024? What to know

If you need to mail a package, buy some stamps or run to the bank, it is a good idea to get that errand done before Sunday.

Major banks and U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of George Washington's birthday, a holiday more commonly known as Presidents Day.

After Presidents Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year, there are no more federal holidays until May, so you may have to wait a while for another three-day weekend at work or school.

The date of Presidents Day changes every year because of the Uniform Holiday Bill signed in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The bill mandated that three holidays, including Presidents Day, occur on Mondays to prevent midweek shutdowns and add long weekends to the federal calendar.

Here's what you need to know about banks, post offices and shipping services, like UPS and FedEx, on Presidents Day this year.

Is the post office open on Presidents Day? Will mail be delivered?

Postal service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb. 19, and there will be no residential or business deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service told USA TODAY.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Branches of Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, and Truist, among others, will be closed on Feb. 19, the companies told USA TODAY.

Is UPS open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS Store locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website.

UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business days' time in transit due to the USPS holiday.

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

FedEx pickup and delivery services are available and FedEx Office locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website.

FedEx Ground Economy deliveries may be delayed due to the USPS holiday.

Are Costco, Walmart and Target open on Presidents Day?

Yes, Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as most major retailers, grocers and restaurants, are open on the holiday.

