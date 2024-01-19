Banks decline mortgage applications in ‘climate change credit crunch’

Insurers who facing high costs from covering homes on a flood plain may withdraw from offering new policies - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Borrowers are increasingly being denied mortgages because of climate change concerns, brokers have warned.

Climate change has been linked to severe storms and flooding, damaging homes and businesses every year, as well as making Britons swelter in record high temperatures during the summer. This changing weather is causing lenders to increase their scrutiny of potential homebuyers.

Martin Stewart, of broker London Money, said: “[Lenders denying mortgages] is affecting people, and is a problem for anyone that is living on a flood plain – it is buyer beware. Because if an area becomes a flood risk then you might lose your house [because it is unmortgageable].

“Homeowners do not realise that the mortgage market, and criteria, are in a constant state of flux, and lenders do not care about a £200,000 mortgage if the home is located on a flood plain, they just don’t want the risk.”

It means that lenders have been changing their borrowing criteria as extreme weather events place more homes at risk of damage – leaving them potentially worthless.

HSBC implemented climate change policies in 2021 that limit lending on properties in flood-risk areas.

It warns that it can be harder to get a mortgage on a property that’s at a “high risk” of being impacted by climate change, “especially if it’s uninsurable, due to continuous flooding or the land being unstable, for example” and that “lenders are now completing further checks to assess whether or not a property is at risk due to climate change.”

A spokesman for HSBC said: “Lending appropriately to customers is an absolute priority for us.

“Our policy to limit lending on properties where there is a flood risk does not apply to customers coming to the end of a fixed or tracker rate mortgage with us. However, we do need to be conscious that we lend appropriately, so where a customer wants to increase their borrowing on a property that could be difficult to sell due to flood risk, we need to ensure this is appropriate.”

In January, a homeowner claimed they tried to remortgage with HSBC for home improvements, but said they were denied as their property was now deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Another person posted on a complaints forum last year claiming that Halifax, which is owned by Lloyds, declined a mortgage because a property was in a medium-risk category for flooding.

A spokesman for Lloyds told The Telegraph that the bank does not have a “specific bar” on lending in areas at risk of flooding. But it does “consider all the factors that might affect the suitability of a property to be mortgaged”.

According to the Environment Agency, a government body, as many as 5.2 million properties across England, or one in six, are considered to be a flooding risk.

Insurer Aviva said that over 1.3 million new homes have been built in England over the last decade, with 8pc – or 109,017 homes – built in national flood zone three, which represents the highest risk from flooding.

One in five (19pc) new-build home residents believe the location of their home is unsuitable due to the potential risk of flooding, according to the insurer.

Claims against subsidence – the sinking of ground beneath properties – caused in the main by prolonged heat waves, but also by flooding, have also shot up.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the number of domestic subsidence claims from homeowners totalled 23,000 in 2023, a rise from the 15,000 recorded cases the year prior.

In 2021, the Bank of England (BoE) published a report on financial risks posed by climate change for the largest UK banks and insurers. It warned that households could find it difficult to borrow if flooding becomes more frequent and damages property.

The report said: “Households and corporates that insurers become unwilling to insure, or where insurance premiums become unaffordable, may face difficulty in accessing finance from banks.

“UK households in regions most exposed to physical risk would face challenges remortgaging their properties in this scenario because they would fall in value due to severe flooding and/or become uninsurable.”

Lenders require anyone buying a home in a flood-risk area to have building insurance, including a flood protection policy.

But Insurers have paid out over £1.5bn over the last four years as extreme flooding becomes more frequent, driving up premiums and policy availability for homeowners.

According to the ABI, insurers paid out £543m following Storms Ciara, Dennis, and Jorge in February 2020, and £497m was paid after Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin struck in February 2022.

Insurers are expected to pay out an estimated £560m to help customers who suffered damage caused by recent Storms Babet, Ciaran, and Debi that hit in October and November last year.

Mr Stewart said: “The insurance market changes. If they get millions of pounds of claims in a flood plain they will withdraw as it is too risky – people need to be aware of the risks.

“Properties on riverbanks are nice but they come with a risk, and there will be more properties that will become unmortgageable and unsellable in the future [because of climate change].”

To ensure that homes can be repaired and sellable after a flood event, in 2016 the Government and insurers set up Flood Re. The scheme provides flood insurance coverage to domestic properties in the UK deemed at significant risk of flooding.

However, homes built since 2009 are excluded from the scheme, which could put thousands of homeowners living near rivers and estuaries at risk of not being able to sell their homes.

It also ends in 2039 – which could lead to a “sharp fall” in household flood insurance cover, according to the 2021 BoE report.

Nick Mendes, of mortgage advisors John Charcoal, said: “High-street lenders will decide whether they will offer mortgages in these [flood-risk] areas on a case-by-case basis.

“The key thing is when you are buying a property by a river, or similar, you are potentially narrowing down the pool of people that are happy to take on that risk when it comes to selling.

“If lenders are saying no to lending on properties in flood plains now, then buyers and sellers need to be aware that they will have similar issues in the future.”