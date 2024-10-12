Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Earnings and Strategic Growth Amid ...

Record Earnings: Achieved record earnings for the recent quarter and year-to-date.

Record EPS: Reported record earnings per share (EPS) not driven by share buybacks.

Dividend Payout Ratio: Increased cash dividend with a payout ratio in the 20% range, compared to the industry average of over 35%.

Liquidity Position: Enhanced liquidity with two sources: FHLB and a new Fed facility.

Capital Levels: High levels of capital contributing to financial comfort and strength.

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Positive Points

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) reported record earnings and EPS for the recent quarter and year-to-date results.

The company has a strong liquidity position, enhanced by adding a second liquidity backstop with a new Fed facility.

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) increased its cash dividend significantly, with a payout ratio still in the 20% range, indicating room for further increases.

The company maintains a disciplined approach to a balanced mix-match balance sheet, which has proven effective through various rate cycles.

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) is experiencing steady loan growth, particularly in a robust geographic area, and expects to meet its full-year growth targets.

Negative Points

The company anticipates choppy economic conditions due to the upcoming national election and other external factors.

There is a cautious outlook on loan growth for the fourth quarter, with expectations to remain in line with current levels.

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) is passing on more deals in the hospitality and energy sectors to mitigate portfolio risk.

The company faces potential challenges in maintaining its net interest margin (NIM) as competition for loans may increase.

There are concerns about the impact of future rate cuts on deposit rates and the ability to maintain aggressive deposit rate adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is the loan growth pipeline looking as you enter the fourth quarter? A: Jason Estes, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated that they expect to finish the year in line with their moderate to high single-digit loan growth target. They are being selective, especially in the hospitality and energy sectors, to mitigate risk and optimize portfolio returns.

Q: Have you noticed any changes in client activity following recent rate cuts? A: Jason Estes noted that client activity remains about the same. Thomas Travis, CEO, added that the perception of high interest rates is misleading, as current rates are within historical norms. The geographic advantage and economic activity in their region continue to support growth.

Q: Did you experience any deposit runoff after adjusting rates, and can you continue to cut deposit rates aggressively with future rate cuts? A: Thomas Travis explained that they have a well-matched balance sheet and have modeled various rate cut scenarios. They are comfortable with their net interest margin (NIM) and believe they can manage deposit rates effectively without significant runoff.

Q: What are your thoughts on net interest income (NII) growth prospects given the expected decline in short-term rates? A: Jason Estes mentioned that despite pressure, they have managed to maintain NII growth due to healthy economic growth and less competition for loans. They expect their NIM to gradually decline but are actively working to maximize it.

Q: Can you provide an update on credit quality and any trends in criticized or classified assets? A: Jason Estes reported stable credit quality with some positive developments, such as principal reductions on non-performing assets. They are not expecting significant losses on new nonaccrual relationships and aim to maintain strong credit performance.

