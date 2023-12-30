Bank of New York Mellon Insiders Sell US$2.3m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Bank of New York Mellon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the General Counsel, Jane McCarthy, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$46.33 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$52.05, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 42% of Jane McCarthy's stake.

Insiders in Bank of New York Mellon didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Bank of New York Mellon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bank of New York Mellon insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of New York Mellon Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Bank of New York Mellon insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Bank of New York Mellon insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bank of New York Mellon, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

