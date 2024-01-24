Bank of Canada holds its benchmark interest rate at 5 per cent as economy slows

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference following an interest rate announcement, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (The Canadian Press)

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate at five per cent on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive hold as the economy continues to show signs of weakening.

Wednesday’s decision was widely expected by economists.

Canada's Consumer Price Index rose to 3.4 per cent in December, according to Statistics Canada. The central bank's inflation target sits in the middle of a range from one to three per cent.

Last week, the Bank of Canada’s business outlook survey showed company “pricing behaviour is slowly returning to normal” as higher rates take effect. That report also flagged “less favourable business conditions” as "high interest rates have negatively impacted a majority of firms."

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will speak at a press conference beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Wednesday's rate decision is the first under the bank’s new communications plan announced in December. The bank says it will hold a press conference after every rate announcement.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

