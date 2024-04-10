Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady at 5%

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (The Canadian Press)

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent on Wednesday, a widely expected decision.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had widely expected the central bank to hold its key overnight rate at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive meeting. But recent data, including an unexpected slowdown in inflation and a stall in the jobs market, have increased bets that the central bank will come off the sidelines and begin to cut rates in June.

"While inflation is still too high and risks remain, CPI and core inflation have eased further in recent months," the central bank noted in a statement released alongside its decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Council will be looking for evidence that this downward momentum is sustained."

Last month, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said “it’s still too early” to ease monetary policy and that upside risks to inflation remain.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.