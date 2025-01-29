LIVE
Bank of Canada expected to cut key interest rate by 25 bps this morning
Alicja Siekierska , Jeff Lagerquist and John MacFarlane
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable · REUTERS / Reuters

The Bank of Canada is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate when it makes its first rate announcement of 2025 at 9:45 a.m. ET today. The decision would mark the sixth consecutive interest rate cut from the central bank since June, bringing the rate to 3 per cent. Economists widely expect that the Bank will cut rates by 25 basis points, a step down from the last two jumbo 50 basis point cuts issued by the bank. According to a Reuters poll of economists, 80 per cent of respondents expect a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday.

The central bank is also set to release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected. Economists will be keeping a close eye on any analysis from the bank on the potential impact of Trump tariffs.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada’s live blog for news, updates and analysis of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement below.

    What the BoC has said about tariffs so far

    Given that both U.S. tariffs and any Canadian response are still hypothetical, there have been few specific signals from the BoC — beyond describing the complexity of the situation.

    At the December announcement, Governor Tiff Macklem said the tariff threat “clouded” the economic outlook and declared the situation “a major new uncertainty.” He noted the BoC had previously modelled the impacts of major trade war, and found “major impact” on the economy.

    "And if those things happen, certainly they will … have a dramatic effect on our forecast, and we'll have to, as a governing council, consider what that means for monetary policy."

    On January 16, BoC deputy governor Toni Gravelle noted that the negative impact of tariffs on economic growth would likely come alongside rising prices on some goods. “So there’s likely to be an inflation impact at the same time that we have a slowdown in the economy, so that puts the central bank in a very complicated space.”

    The BoC remains committed to its mandate, Gravelle says — that is, to keep inflation at around two per cent, "whatever comes our way."

    How Trump tariffs could change the Bank of Canada's path forward

    While economists expect the Bank of Canada to continue its loosening cycle and cut rates on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of 25 per cent tariffs has left forecasts up in the air.

    “Tariffs represent a complicated setup for central banks. They tend to increase costs (inflationary), but they also weaken an economy (deflationary),” RBC chief economist Frances Donald and economist Nathan Janzen wrote in a recent research note.

    Some economists believe the impact tariffs will have on the economy will force the Bank to continue cutting rates, while others predict that a retaliatory response from Canada would make keeping inflation at two per cent difficult and require the central bank to hike rates.

    Read more about what Trump tariffs could mean for the BoC here.

    Economists stick to call for Bank of Canada to cut by 25 basis points today

    While potential upheaval in Canada-U.S. trade puts a wildcard on the table for the Bank of Canada, economists are mostly united in their call for the central bank to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut today.

    "The green shoots of an economic acceleration are small enough, and the storm clouds from potential tariffs dark enough, to justify a further 25 bp interest rate cut," CIBC's Andrew Grantham wrote in a recent report.

    RBC's Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan agree, adding that a weaker Canadian economy justified the more aggressive moves last year.

    "Data suggest that the Bank of Canada still needs to continue easing its key rate but proceed more cautiously, with a 25-basis-point cut," said TD Bank economist Maria Solovieva.

    Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s vice-president and head of capital markets economics, recommends Canada’s central bank “take a breather and hold... .” However, he concedes the Bank will "probably" cut by 25 bps today.

    According to Reuters, currency swap markets are betting on an 83 per cent chance of a rate cut. Reuters also reports that its poll of economists shows 80 per cent, or 25 out of 31 respondents, expect a quarter-point rate cut today.

