Bank of Canada expected to cut key interest rate by 25 bps this morning

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable · REUTERS / Reuters

The Bank of Canada is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate when it makes its first rate announcement of 2025 at 9:45 a.m. ET today. The decision would mark the sixth consecutive interest rate cut from the central bank since June, bringing the rate to 3 per cent. Economists widely expect that the Bank will cut rates by 25 basis points, a step down from the last two jumbo 50 basis point cuts issued by the bank. According to a Reuters poll of economists, 80 per cent of respondents expect a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday.

The central bank is also set to release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected. Economists will be keeping a close eye on any analysis from the bank on the potential impact of Trump tariffs.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada’s live blog for news, updates and analysis of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement below.

LIVE

3 updates