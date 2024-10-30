GuruFocus.com

Bank Millennium SA (WAR:MIL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amidst ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Net Profit (YTD): PLN 547 million, a 19% improvement YoY.

  • Net Profit (Excluding Extraordinary Items): Almost PLN 2.3 billion, a 3% improvement YoY.

  • Net Interest Income Growth: 5% YoY and 5% QoQ, excluding credit holidays impact.

  • Cost to Income Ratio (Excluding Extraordinary Items): Approximately 31%.

  • Cost of Credit Risk: 53 basis points over total loans.

  • NPL Ratio: Stable at 4.6%.

  • Tier One Ratio: Improved to 15.3%.

  • Total Capital Ratio: Improved to 17.9%.

  • Senior Non-Preferred Bond Issue: EUR 500 million.

  • Net Profit (Q3): PLN 190 million.

  • Reported ROE: 10.1%.

  • Adjusted ROE: 18.1%.

  • Net Fee and Commission Income: Stable YoY, 4% growth QoQ.

  • Operating Costs Growth: 13% YoY.

  • Active Retail Customers: 3,120,000, with 91% digitally active.

  • Cash Loans Growth: 12% YoY.

  • Mortgage Loans Growth: 50% YoY.

  • Leasing Origination Growth: 26% YoY.

  • Total Deposits Growth: 7% YoY.

  • Consumer Loans Growth: 9% YoY.

  • Investment Funds Portfolio Growth: 41% YoY.

  • Loan Portfolio Growth (Excluding FX Mortgage): 5% YoY.

  • Retail Deposits Growth: 14% YoY.

  • Corporate Deposits Decline: 8% YoY.

  • Digital Users Growth: 7% YoY.

  • Mobile App Users Growth: 15% YoY.

  • FX Mortgage Legal Risk Provisions: PLN 470 million in Q3.

  • FX Mortgage Portfolio Reduction: 22% decrease YoY.

  • Amicable Settlements: 1,081 signed in Q3.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bank Millennium SA (WAR:MIL) reported its eighth consecutive quarter with a positive net result, achieving a year-to-date net profit of PLN 547 million, a 19% improvement from the previous year.

  • The bank's net interest income, excluding the impacts of credit holidays, grew by 5% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating strong financial performance.

  • Capital ratios improved, with the tier one ratio reaching 15.3% and the total capital ratio at 17.9%, providing a significant surplus over minimum regulatory requirements.

  • The bank successfully issued its first green bond in September, raising EUR 500 million, which enhances its financial stability and commitment to sustainable finance.

  • Customer acquisition and digital engagement remain strong, with 91% of retail customers being digitally active and significant growth in digital transactions and services.

Negative Points

  • Operating costs continue to grow at a double-digit rate, with a 13% year-over-year increase, which could pressure future profitability.

  • The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 4.6%, but there was a noted increase in NPLs within the corporate segment, indicating potential credit risk concerns.

  • The bank faces ongoing legal risks related to FX mortgages, with provisions totaling PLN 7.7 billion, representing 111% of the total gross loan outstanding.

  • Despite improvements, the cost of credit risk increased to 53 basis points over total loans, higher than the previous year, reflecting ongoing challenges in credit quality.

  • Corporate deposits decreased by 8% year-over-year due to tighter price management, which could impact liquidity and funding strategies.

and

Recommended Stories