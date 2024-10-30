Bank Millennium SA (WAR:MIL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amidst ...

-
Net Profit (YTD): PLN 547 million, a 19% improvement YoY.
Net Profit (Excluding Extraordinary Items): Almost PLN 2.3 billion, a 3% improvement YoY.
Net Interest Income Growth: 5% YoY and 5% QoQ, excluding credit holidays impact.
Cost to Income Ratio (Excluding Extraordinary Items): Approximately 31%.
Cost of Credit Risk: 53 basis points over total loans.
NPL Ratio: Stable at 4.6%.
Tier One Ratio: Improved to 15.3%.
Total Capital Ratio: Improved to 17.9%.
Senior Non-Preferred Bond Issue: EUR 500 million.
Net Profit (Q3): PLN 190 million.
Reported ROE: 10.1%.
Adjusted ROE: 18.1%.
Net Fee and Commission Income: Stable YoY, 4% growth QoQ.
Operating Costs Growth: 13% YoY.
Active Retail Customers: 3,120,000, with 91% digitally active.
Cash Loans Growth: 12% YoY.
Mortgage Loans Growth: 50% YoY.
Leasing Origination Growth: 26% YoY.
Total Deposits Growth: 7% YoY.
Consumer Loans Growth: 9% YoY.
Investment Funds Portfolio Growth: 41% YoY.
Loan Portfolio Growth (Excluding FX Mortgage): 5% YoY.
Retail Deposits Growth: 14% YoY.
Corporate Deposits Decline: 8% YoY.
Digital Users Growth: 7% YoY.
Mobile App Users Growth: 15% YoY.
FX Mortgage Legal Risk Provisions: PLN 470 million in Q3.
FX Mortgage Portfolio Reduction: 22% decrease YoY.
Amicable Settlements: 1,081 signed in Q3.
Release Date: October 29, 2024
Positive Points
Bank Millennium SA (WAR:MIL) reported its eighth consecutive quarter with a positive net result, achieving a year-to-date net profit of PLN 547 million, a 19% improvement from the previous year.
The bank's net interest income, excluding the impacts of credit holidays, grew by 5% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating strong financial performance.
Capital ratios improved, with the tier one ratio reaching 15.3% and the total capital ratio at 17.9%, providing a significant surplus over minimum regulatory requirements.
The bank successfully issued its first green bond in September, raising EUR 500 million, which enhances its financial stability and commitment to sustainable finance.
Customer acquisition and digital engagement remain strong, with 91% of retail customers being digitally active and significant growth in digital transactions and services.
Negative Points
Operating costs continue to grow at a double-digit rate, with a 13% year-over-year increase, which could pressure future profitability.
The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 4.6%, but there was a noted increase in NPLs within the corporate segment, indicating potential credit risk concerns.
The bank faces ongoing legal risks related to FX mortgages, with provisions totaling PLN 7.7 billion, representing 111% of the total gross loan outstanding.
Despite improvements, the cost of credit risk increased to 53 basis points over total loans, higher than the previous year, reflecting ongoing challenges in credit quality.
Corporate deposits decreased by 8% year-over-year due to tighter price management, which could impact liquidity and funding strategies.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Did you book any impact from the floods in the first quarter, or do you foresee any such events in the future? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: We analyzed our portfolio and found no material impact from the floods on our customer base. There was no impact on provisions in the third quarter.
Q: What drove the quarter-over-quarter improvement in your capital position? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: The main driver was the incorporation of first-half results into our own funds, which also triggered additional benefits due to a smaller excess over 10% of funds.
Q: The NPL ratio in the corporate segment spiked in the third quarter. Was this an isolated situation? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: It was an isolated situation involving one or two cases, unrelated to previous quarters. We do not see this as a trend.
Q: Regarding the FX mortgage saga, what are your model assumptions for active and repaid portfolios? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: We assume 86% of active loans and 24% of closed loans will be in court. We continue efforts for amicable settlements, which could reduce future legal costs.
Q: What is your long-term funding ratio at the end of Q3? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: It was slightly above 27%, including recent bond issues. We aim for a 40% ratio by December 2026, and recent steps show our capacity to achieve this target.
