Bank Millennium SA (WAR:MIL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amidst ...

Release Date: October 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Customer acquisition and digital engagement remain strong, with 91% of retail customers being digitally active and significant growth in digital transactions and services.

The bank successfully issued its first green bond in September, raising EUR 500 million, which enhances its financial stability and commitment to sustainable finance.

Capital ratios improved, with the tier one ratio reaching 15.3% and the total capital ratio at 17.9%, providing a significant surplus over minimum regulatory requirements.

The bank's net interest income, excluding the impacts of credit holidays, grew by 5% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Bank Millennium SA ( WAR:MIL ) reported its eighth consecutive quarter with a positive net result, achieving a year-to-date net profit of PLN 547 million, a 19% improvement from the previous year.

Corporate deposits decreased by 8% year-over-year due to tighter price management, which could impact liquidity and funding strategies.

Despite improvements, the cost of credit risk increased to 53 basis points over total loans, higher than the previous year, reflecting ongoing challenges in credit quality.

The bank faces ongoing legal risks related to FX mortgages, with provisions totaling PLN 7.7 billion, representing 111% of the total gross loan outstanding.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 4.6%, but there was a noted increase in NPLs within the corporate segment, indicating potential credit risk concerns.

Operating costs continue to grow at a double-digit rate, with a 13% year-over-year increase, which could pressure future profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Did you book any impact from the floods in the first quarter, or do you foresee any such events in the future? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: We analyzed our portfolio and found no material impact from the floods on our customer base. There was no impact on provisions in the third quarter.

Q: What drove the quarter-over-quarter improvement in your capital position? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: The main driver was the incorporation of first-half results into our own funds, which also triggered additional benefits due to a smaller excess over 10% of funds.

Q: The NPL ratio in the corporate segment spiked in the third quarter. Was this an isolated situation? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: It was an isolated situation involving one or two cases, unrelated to previous quarters. We do not see this as a trend.

Q: Regarding the FX mortgage saga, what are your model assumptions for active and repaid portfolios? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: We assume 86% of active loans and 24% of closed loans will be in court. We continue efforts for amicable settlements, which could reduce future legal costs.

Q: What is your long-term funding ratio at the end of Q3? A: Fernando Cardoso Rodrigues Bicho, CFO: It was slightly above 27%, including recent bond issues. We aim for a 40% ratio by December 2026, and recent steps show our capacity to achieve this target.

