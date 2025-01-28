Bank lending prospects among key inputs for policymakers at Fed meeting

By Michael S. Derby

(Reuters) - Credit data likely to be considered at a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that begins on Tuesday may show pumps primed for increased bank lending, even as the prospect for gains is complicated by a highly uncertain economic environment and still-daunting borrowing costs tied to central bank policy.

Fed officials are almost certain to leave the U.S. central bank's benchmark interest rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range on Wednesday as they start weighing how the Trump administration's economic agenda may affect sticky inflation and solid growth trends.

Understanding the state of bank lending is key in that effort. Bank chiefs have been gushing about the outlook as President Donald Trump took office for a second time this month, but Fed officials this week will see if loan officer survey results show that optimism is shared by the bank officials closest to the front lines of lending.

While the lighter regulatory touch Trump promises on both financial institutions and businesses could set the stage for boosted borrowing and lending, still-expensive borrowing costs tied to sturdy levels of inflation may dampen demand for credit. At the same time, Trump's agenda of aggressive trade tariffs and deportation of undocumented workers is generating huge levels of uncertainty.

The clouds are so thick that New York Fed President John Williams said earlier this month he was unable to provide guidance on interest rate policy because of the unsettled government policy environment.

Trump's arrival in the White House "with a pretty heavy deregulatory framework" has made bankers "absolutely giddy" at the thought of being able to lend more easily amid what they see as a strong economy, said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.

Nancy Lazar, chief global economist at Piper Sandler, meanwhile cautioned that while lending will rise, policy and economic headwinds mean "it's probably not going to be a boom of a credit cycle."

Banks have already been sitting on stagnant levels of commercial and industrial loans, although the overall level of lending for many parts of the credit world has been rising.

LOOSER STANDARDS

Brusuelas and Lazar expect this new landscape will be defined by loosening lending standards of the sort that had already been showing up in the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, last released in November. The newest vintage of the survey is expected to be presented to Fed officials at this week's meeting and released to the public on Monday.

