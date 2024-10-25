Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Oct 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $159.76 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.82 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $636.83 million and the earnings are expected to be $3.28 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Forecast page.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) have seen a slight adjustment, with projections for the full year 2024 decreasing from $637.80 million to $636.83 million. For 2025, the estimates have marginally increased from $666.86 million to $667.93 million. Earnings estimates have also been revised; for the full year 2024, they have been lowered from $3.35 per share to $3.28 per share, and for 2025, they have decreased from $3.53 per share to $3.42 per share.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-06-30, Bank of Hawaii Corp's (NYSE:BOH) actual revenue was $156.93 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $157.23 million by -0.19%. Bank of Hawaii Corp's (NYSE:BOH) actual earnings were $0.81 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.85 per share by -4.48%. After releasing the results, Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) was up by 1.55% in one day.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q3 2024: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 5 analysts, the average target price for Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) is $57.80 with a high estimate of $67 and a low estimate of $46. The average target implies a downside of -13.30% from the current price of $66.67.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) in one year is $72.49, suggesting an upside of 8.73% from the current price of $66.67.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 6 brokerage firms, Bank of Hawaii Corp's (NYSE:BOH) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.7, indicating an "Underperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

