Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Capital Ratios and Income ...

Net Income: $40.4 million for the third quarter.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.93 per common share.

Net Interest Income: Increased by $2.8 million in the third quarter.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased by 3 basis points.

Non-Interest Income: Totaled $45.1 million, up $3 million from the second quarter.

Operating Expenses: Reported and core expenses were $107.1 million in the third quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses: $3 million for the quarter.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Increased to 14.05%.

Total Capital Ratio: Increased to 15.11%.

Dividends: $28 million paid to common shareholders and $3.4 million in preferred stock dividends.

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): Ended the quarter at $147.3 million.

Net Charge-Offs: $3.8 million or 11 basis points annualized.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) reported an increase in net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income and net interest margin expanded for the second consecutive quarter.

The company maintained its top deposit market share position in Hawaii for 2024.

Credit quality remains strong with low net charge-offs and stable non-performing assets.

Capital levels improved across all measures, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.05% and a total capital ratio of 15.11%.

Negative Points

Loan growth has slowed due to suppressed demand from the high rate environment.

Deposit mix shift negatively impacted net interest income by $2.6 million in the third quarter.

Non-interest bearing and low-yield interest bearing deposit balances declined by $315 million linked quarter.

Criticized assets grew slightly, reaching 2.42% at quarter end.

The company expects a one-time charge of $2.3 million related to the Visa Class B conversion ratio change in the fourth quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Were there any interest recoveries or one-timers in the margin this quarter? A: Dean Shigemura, CFO: There was a small amount of reversals, about $100,000, so nothing material. The margin in September was 2.17%.

Q: Can you summarize the impact of the rate cut on the margin? A: Dean Shigemura, CFO: We expect net interest income (NII) and margin to gently increase quarter-over-quarter. Asset repricing from cash flows will be partially offset by continued deposit remix. Over the longer term, the Fed funds rate cut will be accretive, initially having a slight negative impact.

