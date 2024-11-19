Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Returns Amid Economic Challenges

Release Date: November 18, 2024

Positive Points

Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHPF) reported a strong return on equity of 13.6% for the quarter and 14.9% for the nine-month period.

The bank achieved a 3.4% credit growth in the quarter, translating to a 6.4% year-on-year growth across all segments.

The NPL ratio decreased to 0.71%, with an NPL coverage ratio of 224%, indicating improved credit quality.

The bank maintained a strong capital position with a CT1 ratio of 11.9%, exceeding the minimum internal target.

A 40% distribution of net profit was achieved through cash dividends and buybacks, reflecting strong shareholder returns.

Negative Points

The Israeli economy's business sector GDP is down 2.8% from Q3 2023, indicating economic challenges.

Inflation rose by 3.5% over the last 12 months, driven by wage pressures and expansionary fiscal policy.

The budget deficit stands at 7.9% of GDP, overshadowed by the costs of ongoing conflict.

Credit card revenues decreased significantly, attributed to reduced travel and tourism activities.

The bank recorded a 300 million shekel loss from bond realizations, impacting the quarter's financial results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on modeling assumptions for loan growth and provisions in the coming quarters given the current environment? A: (CFO) The strong growth in the third quarter was due to suppressed demand from the first half of the year, influenced by the war. For the fourth quarter, demand is expected to be higher than the first half but may not match the third quarter's growth. Provisioning will depend on geopolitical developments; if the situation worsens, provisions may increase, but if it stabilizes, there might be no significant changes.

Q: How do you view the Bank of Israel's initiative to allow insurance companies to enter the banking market? A: (CFO) We are monitoring this development closely. It's too early to evaluate its impact due to limited details. While the initiative aims to increase competition, managing deposits involves risks that the regulator will need to address through requirements and supervision.

Q: Regarding your Bit app, when do you expect to start breaking out its financial contributions? A: (CFO) Bit has a strong market presence with 3.3 million active users. We have plans for continuous improvements and expansion, but we do not disclose specific financial details. The recent introduction of fees for commercial customers and the ability for users to manage stored funds are significant steps towards our goals.

