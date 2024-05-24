Bank fraud checks will wreak havoc on property market, lawyers warn

Senior Couple Admiring House GettyImage

House purchases could be severely disrupted by new rules designed to protect against fraud, experts have warned.

In an effort to detect “Authorised Push Payment” (APP) fraud, banks will be able to stop payments that they have flagged as suspicious for up to four days under incoming rule changes.

Currently, “authorised” payments – ones that have been approved by the customer – can only be held for 24 hours while banks investigate.

When the rules change, banks will still have to tell consumers that their payment has been delayed by the end of the next business day. The rules were expected to be put before the House of Commons this summer, but will not be voted on ahead of the general election.

Lawyers have warned the added red tape could cause chaos for home movers. Gareth Richards, deputy chair of the Society of Licensed Conveyancers (SLC), said that the complex nature of property transactions could see buyers subjected to severe penalties under the terms of legally binding contracts.

He said: “This would be exacerbated if there is a chain of property transactions involved where one delayed payment would adversely affect all property transactions... with all parties potentially having to find temporary accommodation, pay additional removal and storage expenses, incur additional mortgage interest payments and incur other financial penalties.”

Mr Richards added: “We believe that there are already sufficient steps in place for banks to identify unusual or suspicious activity on the accounts under their control.”

Richard Emery, of consultants 4Keys, said that the delays could cause problems on completion day for those buying homes, if their payment was flagged as suspicious.

While many home purchases made with a mortgage will only require a payment from a lender for completion, those who have made cash-heavy offers will also need to move money before they get the keys.

Mr Emery said that it could prove particularly problematic for those reliant on long chains, as one delay could see the whole process collapse.

Beth Rudolf, of the Conveyancing Association, said that conveyancers should make sure that there was enough time to transfer funds ahead of a completion date.

Ms Rudolf said: “From a consumer perspective, if they know that the money has to be with their conveyancer in four days’ time, send it immediately. The interest on four days is not going to be huge anyway.

“But if it does fall into the suspicious pot, it gives the bank time to go through that process,” she said.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “It’s vital the overall issue is kept under strict scrutiny from a legislative viewpoint and that protections are robust enough to detect and prevent fraudulent behaviour at every step of the house buying and selling process.”

Banks already routinely ask those calling to make large transfers to their solicitors to check the details of the account they are sending money to by calling the number listed on the firm’s website.

HM Treasury was approached for comment.