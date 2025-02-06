Bloated public sector is damaging economy, warns Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey’s Bank of England has cut 2025’s growth forecast from 1.5pc to 0.75pc - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Andrew Bailey has warned that dire public sector productivity is dragging down the economy after the Bank of England slashed its 2025 growth forecasts in half.

The Governor of the Bank of England said an increase of half a million workers in the public sector since lockdown had not been matched by a rise in productivity.

Speaking after the Bank slashed growth forecasts for 2025 from 1.5pc to 0.75pc, he said: “It is fair to say we have seen an increase in public sector employment. We haven’t seen a commensurate increase in measured public sector output.”

Mr Bailey’s comments came as the Bank cut interest rates to 4.5pc from 4.75pc and warned that the economy would narrowly avoid a recession at the turn of the year.

The Bank blamed an “increasing share of employment accounted for by areas where the public sector is the predominant employer such as education, health and public administration” for holding back growth in the past few years.

It added: “Employment in these areas has risen significantly since 2019, particularly in health-related activities, but these sectors have also seen significant declines in their measured productivity per hour. This means that the shift in the composition of total employment towards these areas will have weighed on total productivity.”

The intervention will be regarded as an embarrassment for Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, after she vowed to prioritise growth in a major speech last week. The Government is expected to preside over a big expansion of the state in the coming years, with more workers on higher salaries funded by a record £40bn tax raid announced last October.

Threadneedle Street also warned that the Chancellor’s public spending splurge risked keeping interest rates higher for longer.

“Higher public sector spending can reduce the amount of capital available for private investment,” it said, which in turn would put “upward pressure” on the interest rate needed to ensure inflation remains stable.

Mr Bailey said policymakers would take a “gradual and careful approach to reducing rates further” as he signalled that the impact of higher taxes and Donald Trump’s trade war would affect how quickly the Bank could cut rates going forward.

Bank staff now believe the economy will expand by just 0.75pc this year, down from a projection of 1.5pc just three months ago.

Public service productivity remains 8.5pc below pre-lockdown levels amid a collapse in output during the pandemic.

In a stark warning, the Bank also said growth over the past year had almost entirely been driven by the public sector, as it suggested that weak productivity growth was partly to blame for the economy’s dire performance.

