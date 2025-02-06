Bloated public sector is damaging economy, warns Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey has warned that dire public sector productivity is dragging down the economy after the Bank of England slashed its 2025 growth forecasts in half.
The Governor of the Bank of England said an increase of half a million workers in the public sector since lockdown had not been matched by a rise in productivity.
Speaking after the Bank slashed growth forecasts for 2025 from 1.5pc to 0.75pc, he said: “It is fair to say we have seen an increase in public sector employment. We haven’t seen a commensurate increase in measured public sector output.”
Mr Bailey’s comments came as the Bank cut interest rates to 4.5pc from 4.75pc and warned that the economy would narrowly avoid a recession at the turn of the year.
The Bank blamed an “increasing share of employment accounted for by areas where the public sector is the predominant employer such as education, health and public administration” for holding back growth in the past few years.
It added: “Employment in these areas has risen significantly since 2019, particularly in health-related activities, but these sectors have also seen significant declines in their measured productivity per hour. This means that the shift in the composition of total employment towards these areas will have weighed on total productivity.”
The intervention will be regarded as an embarrassment for Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, after she vowed to prioritise growth in a major speech last week. The Government is expected to preside over a big expansion of the state in the coming years, with more workers on higher salaries funded by a record £40bn tax raid announced last October.
Threadneedle Street also warned that the Chancellor’s public spending splurge risked keeping interest rates higher for longer.
“Higher public sector spending can reduce the amount of capital available for private investment,” it said, which in turn would put “upward pressure” on the interest rate needed to ensure inflation remains stable.
Mr Bailey said policymakers would take a “gradual and careful approach to reducing rates further” as he signalled that the impact of higher taxes and Donald Trump’s trade war would affect how quickly the Bank could cut rates going forward.
Bank staff now believe the economy will expand by just 0.75pc this year, down from a projection of 1.5pc just three months ago.
Public service productivity remains 8.5pc below pre-lockdown levels amid a collapse in output during the pandemic.
In a stark warning, the Bank also said growth over the past year had almost entirely been driven by the public sector, as it suggested that weak productivity growth was partly to blame for the economy’s dire performance.
Ms Reeves has pledged to boost spending in these areas dramatically over the next two years, suggesting that it could further drag down productivity growth.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s tax and spending watchdog, believes public sector employment will continue to grow to 6.3m by the end of the decade, up from 5.8m in 2023-24.
The Bank’s latest economic forecasts warned of a stagnating economy, higher inflation and rising unemployment against the backdrop of a £40bn tax raid that will hit low-paid workers hardest.
It said businesses were raising prices faster and shedding jobs more quickly than initially anticipated.
Inflation is expected to rise to 3.7pc by the end of this year, almost double the Bank’s target. However, officials signalled that they were prepared to continue cutting rates despite this increase because it will be driven by higher energy bills, as wage growth continues to cool.
However, price rises, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), are not expected to return to 2pc until the end of 2027.
Consumer-facing sectors such as retail and hospitality are expected to be hit hardest by Ms Reeves’s decision to increase employers’ National Insurance by £25bn.
Bank staff highlighted that a large share of these businesses employed staff at or just above the minimum wage, preventing them from absorbing the tax rise through lower wages.
Instead, these businesses which employ millions of workers, were expected to hire less or shed more jobs.
The Bank warned: “Employment may have a more prominent role as a margin of adjustment than otherwise, as the sectors that are most affected by the NICs [National Insurance contributions] increase also tend to be more labour intensive.
“Overall, the evidence from surveys since the Budget highlights the risk that more adjustment to the NICs changes might come through lower employment than in the central assessment of the forecast.
The Bank’s warning will come as a blow to Ms Reeves, who has vowed to boost living standards and get more people back to work.
The Government has also set an ambition of pushing employment to a record high of 80pc.
Mr Bailey said: “It will be welcome news to many that we have been able to cut interest rates again today. We’ll be monitoring the UK economy and global developments very closely and taking a gradual and careful approach to reducing rates further. Low and stable inflation is the foundation of a healthy economy and it’s the Bank of England’s job to ensure that.”
The Bank also suggested that a global trade war that saw the US president impose tariffs on UK goods would weigh more on growth than raise prices. Its analysis showed that US exports are worth £200bn per year, though much of this is in services trade, which would not be hit by tariffs.