Bank of England cut rates again, sterling falls

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Thursday, judging a sharp upward revision to its inflation forecasts for this year will prove temporary.

The cut to 4.5% was in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll, but two officials called for a bigger rate cut against a backdrop of weaker growth.

Sterling fell to $1.2370, from $1.2425 just before the decision and was down 1% on the day. It also weakened against the euro to last trade around 83.74 pence compared 83.40 pence earlier.

UK government bond yields fell, with two-year yields last down 4.5 basis points (bps) at 4.08% versus 4.13% just before the rate decision.

London's blue-chip FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 stock index accelerated their gains and were last up around 1.5% each

Money markets now price in around 67 bps of further BoE easing by year-end.

COMMENTS:

YAEL SELFIN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KPMG:

"The Bank of England revised up its inflation outlook, due to near term increases in energy prices, but downgraded its growth forecast for this year on the back of recent weak activity.

"The tone in the minutes signals a clear easing bias for all MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) members and leaves the door open for further interest rate cuts this year. Nonetheless, domestic uncertainty remains with the upcoming tax rises and the increase in the National Living Wage.

"The Bank will assess the second-round effects of these policy changes, and whether they lead to a rebound in domestic price pressures. This will likely mean the pace of cuts will be gradual, and overall, we expect only two further cuts, leaving base rates at 4% by the end of 2025."

NEIL BIRRELL, CIO, PREMIER MITON INVESTORS:

"The Bank of England cut its base rate to give the economy a boost that is much needed. The fact that two members voted for a 0.5% cut is telling, clearly showing concern over the parlous state of economic growth, which is not something the government will appreciate. With growth under threat and inflation remaining higher than hoped, that provides a combination that is likely to see the word “stagflation” being banded around."

JEREMY BATSTONE-CARR, EUROPEAN STRATEGIST, RAYMOND JAMES, FRANCE:

"Ebbing inflationary pressures and persistent economic weakness underlie today's decision... While hard-pressed consumers and businesses will welcome lower rates, the decision comes in response to a sluggish economy – the same which made the Bank of England cut its Q4 GDP growth forecast to zero at its December meeting.

