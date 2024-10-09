Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BKCYF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth ...

Net Interest Income (NII): EUR207 million in Q2 2024, EUR420 million for H1 2024, up 17% year-on-year.

Cost Income Ratio: 32% in Q2 2024.

Profit After Tax: EUR137 million in Q2 2024, EUR270 million for H1 2024.

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE): 23.7% for Q2 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): EUR0.31 in Q2 2024.

Deposit Base: EUR19.7 billion, increased by 3% year-on-year.

Non-Performing Exposure (NPE) Ratio: Decreased to 2.8%.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: 18.3% as of June 30, 2024.

Total Capital Ratio: 23.3% as of June 30, 2024.

Cost of Risk: 54 basis points in Q2 2024.

New Lending: EUR1.2 billion in H1 2024, up 10% year-on-year.

Net Fee and Commission Income: Improved by 5% on the prior quarter.

Net Insurance Result: Up by 30% on the prior quarter.

Operating Expenses: Increased by 4% year-on-year in H1 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BKCYF) reported a strong profit after tax of EUR 270 million for the first half of 2024, with EUR 137 million in the second quarter alone.

The company achieved a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 23.7% for the first half of 2024, demonstrating the sustainability of its business model.

Net interest income (NII) for the first half of 2024 stood at EUR 420 million, up 17% year-on-year, benefiting from higher rates and ample liquidity.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio remained low at 32%, reflecting strong income and continuous focus on cost management.

The non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio decreased to 2.8%, achieving the 2024 target early, with improved coverage of 85%.

Negative Points

Consumer inflation in Cyprus continues to be impacted by energy prices, although it has come under control.

The cost of wholesale funding increased due to the issuance of Green Senior Preferred Notes at a 5% coupon rate.

Net interest income is expected to decline in 2025 due to projected lower interest rates and higher cost of deposits.

The bank's hedging activities had a small cost impact on the first half NII of around EUR 10 million.

The shift in deposit mix towards time and notice deposits is progressing more slowly than expected, potentially impacting future income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the dividend policy for 2025 and whether it might exceed the 50% payout targeted for 2024? Also, will the mix between cash dividends and buybacks remain similar to 2023? A: It's premature to comment on the payout ratio post-2025, but we aim to align with the sector. We started with a 14% payout in 2022, moved to 30% in 2023, and target the higher end of our 50% policy for 2024. The mix and timing will be subject to Board approval by year-end. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Regarding the share of term deposits, your guidance suggests an increase from 33% to 42%. Are you being conservative here, and are there other areas where your guidance might be conservative? A: The deposit environment has been better than expected, with volumes increasing and costs remaining low. We remain conservative for 2024 and 2025, assuming a slight increase in deposit costs. We prefer to observe depositor behavior as market rates decrease before adjusting assumptions. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the delisting from the London Stock Exchange and listing on the Athens Stock Exchange? Will there be any significant cost impacts? A: We do not expect any material costs that would alter our basic assumptions. The listing and delisting are aimed at enhancing liquidity and market visibility without significant cost implications. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: With the strong decrease in NPEs this quarter, can this trend continue? What are your expectations for NPE levels? A: Our asset quality is robust, and we expect the NPE ratio to remain below 3% in 2024 and below 2.5% in 2025. We are comfortable with our assumptions and expect organic reductions in NPEs. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Could you clarify the potential impact of Basel IV on your capital position? A: Basel IV comes into effect on January 1st next year. We do not expect any material changes to our capital position and will disclose any impacts at year-end. (Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director of Finance)

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

