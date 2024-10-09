Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,224.90
    +152.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,792.04
    +40.91 (+0.71%)
     

  • DOW

    42,512.00
    +431.63 (+1.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7295
    -0.0034 (-0.46%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.36
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,189.11
    -2,390.94 (-2.79%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.39%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,626.10
    -9.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,200.59
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0670
    +0.0340 (+0.84%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,449.25
    +150.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.86
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,243.74
    +53.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,277.96
    +340.42 (+0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6665
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, DOW NOTCH FRESH RECORDS AS KEY U.S. CPI REPORT LOOMS

Minutes favour a more hawkish stance from Fed in November: Strategist

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BKCYF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth ...

GuruFocus News
·4 min read

  • Net Interest Income (NII): EUR207 million in Q2 2024, EUR420 million for H1 2024, up 17% year-on-year.

  • Cost Income Ratio: 32% in Q2 2024.

  • Profit After Tax: EUR137 million in Q2 2024, EUR270 million for H1 2024.

  • Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE): 23.7% for Q2 2024.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): EUR0.31 in Q2 2024.

  • Deposit Base: EUR19.7 billion, increased by 3% year-on-year.

  • Non-Performing Exposure (NPE) Ratio: Decreased to 2.8%.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: 18.3% as of June 30, 2024.

  • Total Capital Ratio: 23.3% as of June 30, 2024.

  • Cost of Risk: 54 basis points in Q2 2024.

  • New Lending: EUR1.2 billion in H1 2024, up 10% year-on-year.

  • Net Fee and Commission Income: Improved by 5% on the prior quarter.

  • Net Insurance Result: Up by 30% on the prior quarter.

  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 4% year-on-year in H1 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BKCYF) reported a strong profit after tax of EUR 270 million for the first half of 2024, with EUR 137 million in the second quarter alone.

  • The company achieved a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 23.7% for the first half of 2024, demonstrating the sustainability of its business model.

  • Net interest income (NII) for the first half of 2024 stood at EUR 420 million, up 17% year-on-year, benefiting from higher rates and ample liquidity.

  • The bank's cost-to-income ratio remained low at 32%, reflecting strong income and continuous focus on cost management.

  • The non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio decreased to 2.8%, achieving the 2024 target early, with improved coverage of 85%.

Negative Points

  • Consumer inflation in Cyprus continues to be impacted by energy prices, although it has come under control.

  • The cost of wholesale funding increased due to the issuance of Green Senior Preferred Notes at a 5% coupon rate.

  • Net interest income is expected to decline in 2025 due to projected lower interest rates and higher cost of deposits.

  • The bank's hedging activities had a small cost impact on the first half NII of around EUR 10 million.

  • The shift in deposit mix towards time and notice deposits is progressing more slowly than expected, potentially impacting future income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the dividend policy for 2025 and whether it might exceed the 50% payout targeted for 2024? Also, will the mix between cash dividends and buybacks remain similar to 2023? A: It's premature to comment on the payout ratio post-2025, but we aim to align with the sector. We started with a 14% payout in 2022, moved to 30% in 2023, and target the higher end of our 50% policy for 2024. The mix and timing will be subject to Board approval by year-end. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Regarding the share of term deposits, your guidance suggests an increase from 33% to 42%. Are you being conservative here, and are there other areas where your guidance might be conservative? A: The deposit environment has been better than expected, with volumes increasing and costs remaining low. We remain conservative for 2024 and 2025, assuming a slight increase in deposit costs. We prefer to observe depositor behavior as market rates decrease before adjusting assumptions. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the delisting from the London Stock Exchange and listing on the Athens Stock Exchange? Will there be any significant cost impacts? A: We do not expect any material costs that would alter our basic assumptions. The listing and delisting are aimed at enhancing liquidity and market visibility without significant cost implications. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: With the strong decrease in NPEs this quarter, can this trend continue? What are your expectations for NPE levels? A: Our asset quality is robust, and we expect the NPE ratio to remain below 3% in 2024 and below 2.5% in 2025. We are comfortable with our assumptions and expect organic reductions in NPEs. (Panicos Nicolaou, CEO)

Q: Could you clarify the potential impact of Basel IV on your capital position? A: Basel IV comes into effect on January 1st next year. We do not expect any material changes to our capital position and will disclose any impacts at year-end. (Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director of Finance)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.