Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,132.41
    -229.37 (-1.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,156.88
    -53.03 (-1.02%)
     

  • DOW

    38,419.04
    -464.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7325
    -0.0043 (-0.59%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.32
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,075.28
    -2,432.23 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,348.20
    -14.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,027.96
    -52.84 (-2.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4930
    +0.1270 (+2.91%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,138.93
    -167.71 (-1.03%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.13
    +1.15 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,927.58
    -7.21 (-0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6812
    +0.0028 (+0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

BANK OF CANADA HOLDS BENCHMARK RATE AT 5%

The central bank noted that while CPI and core inflation have eased, it is looking for evidence of sustained downward momentum

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%

CBC
Central bank governor Tiff Macklem is seen walking outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on June 22, 2020. (Blair Gable/Reuters - image credit)
Central bank governor Tiff Macklem is seen walking outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on June 22, 2020. (Blair Gable/Reuters - image credit)

The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time since July.

More to come.