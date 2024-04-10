Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%
The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time since July.
More to come.
The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time since July.
More to come.
Former president Donald Trump's meme stock is in deep, deep trouble. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) are getting absolutely hammered this morning, sliding a further ten percent [lol will prob need to update] today alone. Shares of the group have been tanking ever since it merged with a blank check acquisition company last […]
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee. In a statement released Friday evening, RBC says it recently became aware of allegations involving Ahn and launched an internal review, while also consulting external legal counsel to investigate. It says the probe found evidence that Ahn was in an "undisclosed close personal relationship" with another employee w
If you're looking for passive income that lasts a lifetime, look to sectors that will be around for a lifetime! That includes these dividend stocks. The post 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever for Huge Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Disney released the official vote counts from its 2024 meeting of shareholders held April 3 — in which investors decisively defeated a campaign by activist investor Nelson Peltz to win two seats on its board. According to the vote totals disclosed in an SEC filing Tuesday, nine of the 12 Disney-backed director candidates received more …
This dividend stock is down 46% from all-time highs, providing a stellar 4.04% dividend as of writing, as the company rises higher in 2024. The post Down 46%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese cement producer was in the spotlight after it suspended stock trading Wednesday, following a selloff that nearly wiped out all its market value in the final 15 minutes of the previous session.Most Read from BloombergUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsBond Trader Places Record Futures Bet on Eve of Inflation DataChinese Cement Maker Halted After 99% Crash in 15 MinutesApple’s India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion in China ShiftIran’s Better, St
Trump Media & Technology Group shares were dropping again early on Tuesday after a sharp fall the previous day. Donald Trump’s stake in the company has lost billions in value over the last two weeks.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social-media company just became the most valuable publicly traded client of an accounting firm that has more experience auditing companies traded over-the-counter and has had a string of regulatory issues, including a 100% deficiency rate on audits reviewed by a US watchdog.Most Read from BloombergTrumpism Is Emptying ChurchesTrump Media Spirals as 36% Dive From Debut Erases BillionsTrump Media’s Accounting Firm Has Audit Deficiency HistoryGermany to Order Ships, A
This stock has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Such unrealistic yields spell risk in capital letters. You should not touch it with a 10-foot pole. The post Why I Won’t Touch This 18.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock With a 10-Foot Pole appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Here's why investors can consider investing in this blue-chip TSX mining stock right now. The post 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
When it comes to a top TSX stock, this energy stock has been doing quite well in 2024. But is it the business or the market in general? The post I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 60-Foot Pole appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
If Nadine Ahn has done what she is accused of and the bank still ends up paying severance, that itself could be a scandal
Not all gold stocks might ride the sector-wide bullish momentum similarly. Some might catapult to new heights, while others may lag. The post If Gold Prices Continue to Climb, These 3 Stocks Could Skyrocket appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada continued to hold its key interest rate at five per cent today and said it has begun to see the economic conditions necessary to lower interest rates. Governor Tiff Macklem says economic data since January has improved the central bank’s confidence that inflation will continue to slow, even as economic growth picks up. The governor says while the Bank of Canada is seeing the evidence it needs to begin lowering interest rates, it needs to see price pressures ease for l
NEW YORK — British Columbia's credit status took a double blow on Tuesday, with S&P downgrading the province due to the risk of "outsize" deficits, and Moody's turning its outlook negative. S&P Global Ratings blamed big government spending as it dropped its credit rating for the province and BC Hydro's provincially guaranteed unsecured debt from AA status to AA-minus. It's the third rating drop since 2021, when B.C. lost AAA status. "The Province of British Columbia's 2024 budget outlines contin
Kim Moody: Tax reform and review needs to happen to counter the negative consequences of our tax system being tipped over
Time to be a contrarian?
BCE is down 40% from the 2022 high. Is the stock now undervalued? The post Is BCE Stock a Smart Buy Right Now for Dividends? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Suncor opted to keep its retail gas station stations in 2022, following pressure to sell from an activist investor.
Are you looking to invest in stocks? These stocks are set to soar in 2024. The post 5 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.