Ontario premier says US energy exports will be cut off if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada's largest province said Wednesday he will cut off energy to the United States if President-elect Donald Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

“We will go to the full extent depending on how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial premiers.

Ford said “100%" the tariffs are coming.

“We will use every tool in our tool box to fight back. We can’t sit back and roll over. We just won’t as a country. And isn’t this a shame, our closest friends and allies,” Ford said.

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports as well.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ford was talking about all Canadian provinces cutting off energy exports to the U.S. or just his province. But a spokesman for Ford, Grace Lee, said it was raised in the call between Trudeau and the provincial premiers.

“Premier Ford can only speak on behalf of Ontario, but its an area of provincial jurisdiction that we would certainly look at,” Lee said in a email.

Lee noted 49% of Ontario’s electricity exports were to Michigan and said Ontario is also a major electricity exporter exporter to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing for national security.

“Canada, of course, will respond to unjustified tariffs,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said after the meeting.

Freeland said a number of provincial premiers voiced support for a robust response to the tariffs are imposed and said that included critical minerals that are exported to the U.S. She didn't specifically mention oil.

“Obviously other ideas were discussed as well,” Freeland said when discussed if Canada is considering cutting off energy exports to America.

About a third of Canada's trade to the U.S. is energy.

The premier of Alberta, which has the vast majority of Canada's oil supplies, didn't immediately comment after the meeting.

Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

Trudeau said this week tariffs would be “absolutely devastating” for the Canadian economy, but it would also mean real hardship for Americans.

Story Continues