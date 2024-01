Reuters

Banks in the European Union face closer scrutiny of how they assess the impact of interest rate changes on their balance sheets after an initial examination uncovered a patchwork of approaches, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday. The European Banking Authority (EBA) last year discussed with banks how they apply a rule known as interest rate risk in the banking book or IRRBB written by the global Basel Committee. Basel has begun considering tweaks to the IRRBB, such as requiring banks to take into account bigger potential rate shocks in their calculations, and EBA's findings will feed into this work.