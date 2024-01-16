Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Fell Short of Analyst Expectations: Here's What You Need To Know

As you might know, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Bank of America missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$94b and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.08, falling short by 6.3% and 6.2% respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Bank of America's 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$100.3b in 2024. This would be a modest 6.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.20, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$100.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.25 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$37.17. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Bank of America analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bank of America's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bank of America is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$37.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

