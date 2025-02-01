Is Bank of America Corporation (BAC) the Most Promising Dividend Stock According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Dividend Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stands against the other dividend stocks.
During a time of great excitement about AI-driven capital gains, it's crucial to remember that dividends have consistently played a vital role in total returns. Over the long term, dividends become even more significant. Looking back at the past few decades, approximately 55% of market returns from 1987 to the end of 2023 have come from reinvested dividends.
Dividends are a long-term investment strategy, and the benefits take time to materialize. For example, a dollar invested in the broader market in 1927 without reinvesting dividends would be worth $243 today, but if dividends were reinvested, that same dollar would be worth $3,737. Fortunately, you don’t need a century to see the potential growth in dividend stocks, as the outlook for the near future is improving. According to a report by AGF Investments, in the second half of 2024, global monetary easing has led to lower bond yields, making fixed income less attractive compared to dividend-paying stocks. In addition, companies with high dividend payouts often have more leverage, and lower bond yields help them manage interest expenses, boosting their overall financial performance, which in turn would contribute to dividend growth.
Also read:
8 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Invest in
According to a report by J.P. Morgan, global equities are on the brink of a significant period of dividend growth, not just due to a cyclical rise in payouts but also because of a more permanent increase in dividend momentum. Over the past two decades, global dividends per share have grown at an annual rate of 5.6%, but J.P. Morgan’s analysts now predict this rate will accelerate to 7.6% in the future.
The main factor driving this increased dividend growth is the low starting point for payout ratios (dividends relative to earnings). In 2020, during the pandemic, an unusual number of companies reduced their dividends. In fact, global dividends dropped by 12%, a sharper decline than during the Global Financial Crisis. This response was reasonable given the uncertain environment.
Since then, equity markets have rebounded strongly, with earnings surging, particularly from Big Tech and, more recently, AI. Dividends, typically set by cautious boards, tend to lag behind earnings during these surges. As a result, payout ratios are now close to 25-year lows, meaning companies are paying out less than historical averages, as reported by J.P. Morgan. Simply returning to more typical payout levels could result in an additional 2% growth annually over the next five years. This recovery is already taking shape, as global dividend growth has outpaced earnings growth in seven of the past eight quarters.
Investors and analysts both support companies that have raised their payouts. Companies that consistently raise their dividends typically manage economic downturns better because they have strong business models, solid balance sheets, and promising earnings potential. These qualities make them attractive to investors, and historical data shows that the market tends to reward them. Stocks of companies that increase dividends often outperform the broader market while experiencing lower volatility. According to a report by AGF Investments, the companies in the broader market that grew their dividend between January 1990 and August 2024 grew by 12.1%, compared with an 11% return of companies that pay no dividends and a 10.8% return of dividend cutters. With market conditions improving, it's not surprising that an increasing number of companies are beginning to pay dividends.
Our Methodology:
To compile this article, we first scanned a list of stocks known for their consistent dividend track records and sustained shareholder payouts over an extended period. This group reflects stability and long-term performance in dividend payouts. From this list, we picked 10 companies with the highest number of hedge fund investors, according to Insider Monkey's database of Q3 2024. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds having stakes in them.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
A professional banker providing consultation to a customer in the security of his office.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 98
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company. In the fourth quarter of 2024, reported revenue of $25.3 billion, up from $22 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Net income climbed to $6.7 billion, more than doubling the $3.1 billion recorded in the prior-year period. The bank also grew its customer base by adding 213,000 new consumer checking accounts, marking six consecutive years of quarterly expansion. In addition, it continued to reward shareholders by distributing $2 billion in dividends.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) benefits from several competitive advantages that strengthen its position in the industry and protect it from both traditional banks and fintech rivals. Its comprehensive distribution network, which blends a strong digital platform with a broad branch presence, helps the bank grow its low-cost deposit base and attract new customers, driving revenue. Moreover, its large scale enables efficient cost management, ensuring steady profitability. The bank's established brand further enhances its attractiveness to both current and prospective clients. In the past 12 months, the stock has surged by over 36%.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is one of the most promising dividend stocks as the company has never missed a dividend in 27 years. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.25%, as of January 30.
The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) grew to 98 in Q3 2024, from 92 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth over $40.6 billion in total. With nearly 798 million shares, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.
Overall BAC ranks 4th on our list of the most promising dividend stocks according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential for BAC as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BAC but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stock To Buy Now and Complete List of 59 AI Companies Under $2 Billion in Market Cap
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.