Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid ...

Investment banking and sales and trading divisions performed well, with investment banking fees growing 44% year-over-year and sales and trading achieving a new full-year revenue record.

Bank of America Corp ( NYSE:BAC ) reported a strong net income of $6.7 billion for Q4, with an EPS of $0.82, indicating solid financial performance.

The bank's net charge-off ratio, while stable, remains a concern with expectations to remain in the range of 50 to 60 basis points for 2025, reflecting ongoing credit risk management challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you unpack the drivers of NII growth in 2025 and whether this acceleration will continue into 2026? A: Alastair Borthwick, CFO, explained that the NII growth is driven by deposit growth, loan growth, and asset repricing. The growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2025, but it's too early to comment on 2026. The bank has seen successive quarters of deposit growth and increased loan demand, which, along with asset repricing, supports the NII growth forecast.

Q: What gives you confidence in delivering 200 bps of sustainable operating leverage with revenue growing 4%-5% and expenses 2%-3%? A: Brian Moynihan, CEO, stated that past performance in stable rate environments gives confidence. The current environment sees higher revenue growth, especially in wealth management and markets-based businesses, which have higher immediate expenses but still produce operating leverage. The bank has managed headcount and expenses effectively, focusing on client coverage and technology investment.

Q: Is the deposit growth being used to pay down more expensive funding, and what is the yield pickup on swap roll-off? A: Alastair Borthwick confirmed that deposit growth is used to reduce higher-cost liabilities, which helps improve net interest yield. The bank does not disclose specific swap repricing details but includes them in quarterly guidance. The focus remains on deposit and loan growth as primary drivers of NII.

Q: How are you thinking about CET1 targets and the buffer in this environment, and how does it affect buybacks? A: Brian Moynihan mentioned that the bank maintains a CET1 ratio of 11.9% with a buffer above the 10.7% requirement. The bank plans to continue buybacks at current levels, subject to regulatory changes. The focus is on maintaining capital to support growth and shareholder returns.

Q: What are the risks you consider given the current economic optimism and strong credit quality? A: Brian Moynihan highlighted concerns about geopolitical tensions, trade wars, resource availability, and leverage in the system. The bank manages these risks by maintaining strong capital and liquidity positions and adhering to stress testing to ensure resilience against potential economic shocks.

