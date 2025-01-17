Is Bank of America (BAC) the Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stands against other best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy right now.

Compiled and published by Fortune Magazine, the Fortune 500 is an annual list that ranks the biggest US companies by revenue. In total, the Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the US GDP with $18.8 trillion in revenues, $1.7 trillion in profits, and $43 trillion in market value (as of March 28, 2024), and they employ a workforce of 31 million around the globe.

2024 proved to be a big year for large-cap stocks, as the broader US market achieved gains of nearly 25%, piggybacking on a 26% performance the year before. Large-cap stock funds, with the heaviest tilt toward growth stocks, performed the best last year, even as the market’s rally somewhat broadened from the handful of mega tech companies that have led much of the bull market.

However, the tailwinds that propelled the market to new heights are beginning to recede, as the rate of monetary policy easing slows down, long-term interests swing upward, inflation becomes sticky, and the US economy is slowing down. Moreover, the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump and his much-rumored tariffs could also herald a more volatile period for markets, as they could further fan inflation fears and put pressure on stock prices.

That said, the expected upcoming fluctuation isn’t going to be something that the mega corporations haven’t dealt with before. A 2023 report by J. P. Morgan revealed that despite the considerable volatility during the period, large-cap stocks gained around 162% between 2013 and 2023, galvanized primarily by big tech. Another 2023 report by CNBC unveiled that large US companies outperformed other investments between 2003 and 2023, with average returns of 9.3%. However, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride, as despite the stability and reliability large-cap stocks are known for, investors had to survive drops of 56.8% during the 2007-2009 bear market, 33.9% in 2020, and 25.4% in 2022.

In addition to the few tech giants regularly making headlines with their gains, large-cap dividend stocks could also be an attractive option for investors looking for a reliable, significant, and growing stream of income. According to Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the broader US large caps are expected to post an 8% increase in dividend payments in 2025, compared to the 6.4% uptick in 2024, 5.1% gains in 2023, and the 10.8% increase witnessed in 2022.

